Health
Health Director Dr. Ferrer Gives OK to LA Marathon – CBS Los Angeles
Los Angeles (CBSLA) — Despite a slight increase in cases and the potential for thousands to visit the area, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County, said organizers and officials are heading for the return of the Los Angeles Marathon. He said he was “comfortable” with the plan he had created.
“That makes me feel comfortable,” she said. “This is an outdoor event. The biggest problem with outdoor events is when they are crowded for a long time. Marathon organizers have a very long time to limit the amount of congestion that occurs among runners. I know I’m spending time. “
Last year’s marathon took place just before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency.
read more: Las Vegas remembers Tina Tinter, the victim of a deadly rug clash
The LA Marathon can be a superspreader event, as it usually attracts about 20,000 athletes and even more spectators. Last year’s event set a record with more than 27,000 participants. However, the organizers and health authorities have devised plans to make the event as safe as possible.
“They made a lot of changes to make the runners safer,” Ferrer said. “And, of course, from the audience’s point of view, it’s all our responsibility to stay away when we’re in a crowded place as usual … it’s a long way, so people have a lot of opportunities to spread.”
read more: Thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses and medical professionals plan strikes
At this year’s marathon, athletes as well as spectators, staff, volunteers and the media attending the event will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the starting area of Dodger Stadium. ..
The LA Marathon will start on Sunday, November 7th, and wheelchairs will start at 6:30 am.
Other news: LA Pride’s face-to-face parade will return in June 2022 after a two-year hiatus by COVID
This is the first time an athlete has tried a new course Called “Stadium to the Stars”.
..
Sources
2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/04/health-dr-ferrer-gives-ok-to-la-marathon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]