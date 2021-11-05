Health Director Dr. Ferrer Gives OK to LA Marathon – CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles (CBSLA) — Despite a slight increase in cases and the potential for thousands to visit the area, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County, said organizers and officials are heading for the return of the Los Angeles Marathon. He said he was “comfortable” with the plan he had created.

“That makes me feel comfortable,” she said. “This is an outdoor event. The biggest problem with outdoor events is when they are crowded for a long time. Marathon organizers have a very long time to limit the amount of congestion that occurs among runners. I know I’m spending time. “

Last year’s marathon took place just before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency.

The LA Marathon can be a superspreader event, as it usually attracts about 20,000 athletes and even more spectators. Last year’s event set a record with more than 27,000 participants. However, the organizers and health authorities have devised plans to make the event as safe as possible.

“They made a lot of changes to make the runners safer,” Ferrer said. “And, of course, from the audience’s point of view, it’s all our responsibility to stay away when we’re in a crowded place as usual … it’s a long way, so people have a lot of opportunities to spread.”

At this year’s marathon, athletes as well as spectators, staff, volunteers and the media attending the event will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the starting area of ​​Dodger Stadium. ..

The LA Marathon will start on Sunday, November 7th, and wheelchairs will start at 6:30 am.

This is the first time an athlete has tried a new course Called “Stadium to the Stars”.