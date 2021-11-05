Fargo area hospitals begin administration of COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11 years

Tara Stevens, a nurse who was supposed to manage the pork, asked Amelia, “What do you think?”

“What?” Amelia replied, who seemed to be moving through the whole situation at once. After a while, the vaccine was in her arms and Amelia took a big windup and gave her mom a high five.

Amelia said she was excited when asked by one of the room reporters who witnessed her taking a shot how she felt about it.

“That means we can travel and do the usual things again,” she said.

Her mother agreed.

“It will keep them in school. It will help prevent them from spreading the disease to others, and I’m really lucky to be able to do that,” Hanson said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s 5-11 year old coronavirus vaccine for millions of children, including more than 82,000 in North Dakota and 500,000 in Minnesota. Effectively qualified for inoculation.

The CDC recommends that children aged 5 to 11 years be vaccinated with Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is one-third of the dose given to adults and is given twice every three weeks. Clinical trial data for children aged 5 to 11 years include pediatric vaccines Effective rate of 90.7% For the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, there were more than 65,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide among adolescents under the age of 17, but many now vaccinate their children to regain part of their pre-pandemic life. I want

“Vaccination of children will help them become children again,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a statement.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota has received 18,000 pediatric vaccines distributed to healthcare providers throughout the state. North Dakota school districts can partner with the local public health department to host vaccination clinics.

The Ministry of Health will also host a virtual town hall on Friday to livestream on social media channels to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in children.

The number of doses distributed to 53 counties in North Dakota depends on the population aged 5-11 and the COVID-19 vaccination rate of adolescents aged 12-17. This indicates that parents may vaccinate their children. , State Vaccines Manager Molly Howell told the forum last week.

The availability of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine could increase some state-wide vaccination rates, but Howell said children who were not eligible for additional COVID-19 protection throughout the pandemic. He said he did not expect the vaccine to be available to them. , There is a big difference.

As of Thursday, 33% of North Dakota, aged 12-18, had been fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health. This is significantly lower than 53% of fully vaccinated North Dakota residents over the age of 12.

Many of the protracted effects of COVID-19 infection in children are still unknown, but thousands of people in the United States develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is rare and serious. According to the CDC.

Parents have been eagerly waiting for their children to be vaccinated during the pandemic, but some are still wondering about the concerns surrounding the safety of pediatric vaccines and whether they are needed.recently Kaiser Family Foundation Survey, Thirty percent of more than 1,500 parents said they would never vaccinate their children aged 5-11.

The main concerns about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the parents surveyed included the unknown long-term effects and potential serious side effects of the vaccine.

During a clinical trial of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, children exhibited mild symptoms similar to those experienced by vaccinated adults. According to the CDC. The most common vaccine symptom under study was arm pain.

In Minnesota, more than 1,100 providers across the state have Pfizer pediatric vaccine reservations. On Thursday, Waltz visited Brooklyn Center Elementary School. Brooklyn Center Elementary School has opened a vaccine clinic for students and the community. The Walz office said in a release that it has partnered with three schools to host the clinic, with 15 more schools planned in the “highly-needed areas” throughout Minnesota in the coming weeks.

At Sanford Health in West Fargo Thursday afternoon, Sanford pediatrician Melissa Horner also saw her 6, 9, and 11-year-old daughter receive a bullet.

Vienna, the youngest of the three, said the shot itself was not a big deal.

“It doesn’t hurt. I feel like I was bitten by a mosquito,” she said.

Her sister, Stella, 11, has put a shot of COVID-19 on this year’s Christmas list.

“I put it on my list long ago,” she said.

Eleven-year-old Stella Horner has posted a shot of COVID-19 on this year’s Christmas list. Special for forums.

As a doctor, Melissa Horner said she would explain to patients several times a day why she believes it is a good idea to vaccinate currently qualified children.

Horner said he heard from parents that he might vaccinate his child at some point, but said he would like to wait to see if there were any problems with the vaccine.

“What I tell them is that I’m much more worried about what can happen with a COVID infection, and every day they get infected by leaving their children vulnerable because they aren’t vaccinated. I’m at risk, “Horner said.

“I encourage my family to bring their children as soon as possible,” she added.

Readers can contact Michel Griffith ([email protected]), a member of the US Corps, a forum reporter.