High demand for vaccines aged 5-11 years – CBS Denver





Jefferson County, Colorado (CBS4)– Many Colorado counties are in high demand for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for their children, indicating that many parents throughout the state are eager to vaccinate their children. Jefferson County Public Health Authorities have already vaccinated hundreds of children in the first two days and expect at least 1,000 children in the county to be vaccinated by the first week. read more: In-N-Out suggesting another place in Alvada Kelly Conroy, Associate Director of Jefferson County Public Health Clinic Services, said: “We know there will be more demand than supply in the last few weeks, but we’ve already seen it.” Officials told CBS4 that the county has about 44,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the area. They said it would take weeks to vaccinate all children. Children’s clinics also look a little different. “These appointments take a little longer than people over the age of 12 or adults,” Conroy said. This is because it takes time to comfort children and parents with questions. read more: Ingrid Encalda La Torre allowed a one-year deportation stay that allowed her to leave the church shelter Jefferson County is currently struggling to meet the demands of one of Denver’s major healthcare providers, but Denver Health has several appointments. The hospital plans to roll out a vaccine for children on Monday. “We offer vaccines on the clinic’s site, but we also offer vaccines in the building, so if you come to see your provider and don’t get the vaccine as part of your appointment, check in. We need to, “said Dr. Joshua Williams, a pediatrician at Denver Health. According to Williams, the hospital is working with community organizations to ensure that children in marginalized communities are vaccinated. Denver Health said it has plans now, similar to what it saw when the vaccine was launched for adults, but said it hopes to create a bottleneck in the distribution of the vaccine, but patience. Said it was important. “Don’t panic,” Williams said. “We’ll certainly wait a bit for the first few weeks, but eventually anyone who wants to book a COVID vaccine for their children will.” Governor Police’s office sent the following statement on vaccine demand and impartiality to CBS4, stating: Clinics know that these organizations play an important role in helping to reach communities of color, medically underserved and difficult to reach. Our goal is to make at least one pediatric vaccine clinic available in all counties. We are excited that so many parents have already promised to vaccinate their children aged 5-11 years. This is the easiest way to protect your family, friends and community. Initially we expected high demand for the 5-11 vaccine, but we are confident that we have a sufficient supply. The CDC assigned Colorado 171,000 doses in this initial allocation. This is about 36% of the 479,895 5-11 year olds in the state and is shipped daily. Information about the next assignment is expected soon. “ Other news: Only 25% of homeowners have permission to rebuild more than a year after the turmoil in the east destroyed 366 homes. More information:

