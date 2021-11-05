Health
Mask obligations in Los Angeles County are likely to continue until next year, says Feller – Daily News
According to Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County, the obligation to mask in Los Angeles County is likely to continue until next year, he said on Thursday, November 4. Regional battle against potential coronavirus surge This holiday season.
The county received the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 this week. Officials gathered in a local park in East Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to begin vaccination of infants.
Feller said at a media conference that the clinic was back in operation throughout the region on Thursday, witnessing a steady stagnation of hospitalizations, but cases may be increasing.
According to Feller, only 12 new COVID-related deaths occurred in Los Angeles County on Thursday, below peak levels during the surge. However, she warned that cooler weather had arrived.
“And with that (cold weather), favorable conditions for COVID infection come when we gather inside to keep warm and for celebrations and gatherings,” she said. In a crowded outdoor venue.
According to Feller, both the number of cases and hospitalization rates in the county were flat among vaccinated residents, but are on the rise among unvaccinated residents.
“The difference between these groups remains severe, with unvaccinated people 7 times more likely to get infected and 27 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people,” Ferrer said. Stated. This is because when the infection rate in the community is high, “always much lower than unvaccinated people, but more vaccinated people can be expected to develop infections.” it’s dangerous.
In any case, according to Feller, it’s always annoying that the number of cases increases slightly and hospitalizations don’t decrease.
“”This is because unvaccinated people pose a risk to everyone.“This is why it is still important to reach out to those who have not yet been vaccinated and to provide them with something that the path to vaccination may work for them,” she said. In many cases, it means calling people, not calling them. “
According to Feller, it’s too early to say that the county is still experiencing a fifth wave or surge. “Once again, I think we have to do what we know will work. Vaccine more people and wear masks when indoors. Again. , Because it is a powerful way to prevent infection. “
Mortality rates for vaccinated people have remained almost flat for months, “the mortality rates for unvaccinated people have continued to rise and are currently on the rise.” Said Feller. “By October 16, the risk of death for unvaccinated people was 41 times higher than the risk of death for vaccinated people.”
Feller has a network of about 900 providers throughout the county, offering vaccines for ages 5 and 11, and repeated that many of these providers have already been vaccinated and started vaccination. ..There are also hundreds of mobile vaccination teams I go out to the community every week and it’s still going on In their efforts, they are working to meet the residents they live in and increase their vaccination coverage.
“Many parents demand that schools provide vaccines to children and teens because they are friendly and reliable places,” says Ferrer. Therefore, during November, there are 480 school-based events. Where vaccines are provided to children.. “And this will obviously focus on schools in our most needed areas,” Feller said.
Adults are also advised to find a clinic to get vaccinated. Recent health official orders requiring full vaccination proof and photo ID for indoor admission Into Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs, lounges Currently, all patrons and employees are active in the county.
“Preliminary compliance surveys for the weekends of October 23 and 24 show that 90% of the bars we visit and 100% of the nightclubs and lounges are fully compliant,” Feller said. He said that next week all visitors will need to show proof of vaccination when they go out. To the indoor parts of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, wineries, bars, gyms, spas, salons, barber shops, cinemas, shopping malls, entertainment venues and recreational facilities.
Regulations encourage, but are not required, for employees and customers in the indoor part of the restaurant to verify the vaccine.
The county’s mission was phased in, beginning in early October when workers and patrons of such adult-oriented businesses were required to show evidence of at least one COVID vaccination. However, starting Thursday, everyone had to show proof of full vaccination and photo ID.
Starting Monday, the City of Los Angeles will have a broader immunization verification ordinance. The ordinance requires a complete COVID-19 vaccination certificate for admission to the city’s indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, recreational facilities and personal care facilities. The ordinance does not include grocery stores or pharmacies.
The city ordinance is considered to be the strictest law of its kind in the country, but there are still questions about how the city plans to enforce this requirement. City officials suggest that the Building Safety Department is the most logical enforcement agency, but it lacks the personnel to carry out such enforcement.
City News Service contributed to this report
