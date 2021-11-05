RAS Inhibitors Used to Fight More Cancer-ScienceDaily





New discoveries by UT Southwestern researchers will help us better understand how one of the most commonly mutated genetic drivers of cancer passes the signal that causes the disease.

Research published in Natural structure and molecular biologyFocuses on a family of proteins called RAS. It is mutated in 20-25% of all cancers, especially in deadly cancers such as pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer. “Recently approved RAS inhibitors, such as sotrasiab, act on only one particular mutation, and many other RAS mutations also cause cancer, so the framework for developing RAS inhibitor strategies is very high. It is necessary, “said Kenneth Westover, an associate professor of medicine. Radiation Oncology and Biochemistry, Member of the Chemistry and Cancer Research Program at the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and author of the study. “This study sets the stage for the development of new targeted RAS inhibitors to address key drivers of lethal cancers such as pancreatic and colon cancers.” Since 2012, Dr. Westover’s lab has worked with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to develop a drug that binds to a specific RAS variant, the so-called KRASG12C, in which the glycine amino acid at position 12 of the RAS protein is converted to cysteine. .. .. “Cysteine ​​is a unique amino acid that can irreversibly attach drugs using special chemicals. Other major cancer-related RAS mutations do not give us the same foothold,” Westover said. The doctor said. The work of his laboratory helped promote the area where one KRASG12C inhibitor, sotrasib, was approved in May. Approval of a similar drug, adaglassib, is widely expected. In the latest study, the Westover Institute sought to understand how cancer-causing RAS mutants pass inappropriate signals from the cell surface to the cell nucleus. The formation of large protein clusters as part of the mechanism was known, but the structure of the clusters was unknown. Dr. Westover and his collaborators used computer simulations to reach an atomic structure model of the RAS assembly and used a biological system to validate the model. “This structural model is now available to the wider RAS research community. Researchers have new ideas on how RAS works in normal physiology and new strategies to target cancer-causing RAS mutations. I hope we can test it, “says Dr. Carlos L. Arteaga. , Director of Simmons Cancer Center. Since RAS signaling depends on the formation of RAS complexes, Dr. Westover believes that degrading such RAS complexes may create a new generation of RAS-targeted drugs that work. increase. This study was funded by the National Cancer Institute, the Department of Defense, and the Texas Cancer Prevention Institute.

Story source: material Provided by UT Southwestern Medical Center.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104162559.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos