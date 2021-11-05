Memphis school-aged children receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Like many other parents, parents who took their young children to the COVID-19 vaccine Lubon Hoy Childrens Hospital I was relieved on Thursday.

Fortunately in the group of hospital system employees, Thursday was a precious day. This is the first step towards becoming a fully vaccinated family.

“The COVID vaccine may hurt a bit, but I learned something good for you,” said 6-year-old Michael Woodbury Moore. .. “It’s still good for your health and body.”

He wants other people and children to courageously vaccinate.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years, and after a final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee State Department of Health has given instructions to manage shots. I told the local authorities.

Dr. Nick Heissmith, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at a pediatric hospital, remembers monitoring the delivery tracking of vaccine vials on his way to the hospital where nurses and doctors were treating just a few months ago. increase. The height of 33 children with the virus.

Severe COVID-19 is rare in children, but hospitals have treated more severe cases during the recent wave caused by the delta mutation. The more contagious variants are still locally predominant variants and could be responsible for another wave this winter due to vaccination rates in the current region.

“When we are low now, getting vaccinated now will prevent us from having the next wave,” he said.

The doctor is also a 6-year-old father who will take his first dose soon, and an almost 4-year-old father who is not qualified, but hopes to get the vaccine approval next year. For even smaller children.

The hospital is planning a vaccine booking process and events and will soon share information on how to obtain the vaccine. Highsmith wants all parents to be as enthusiastic as they brought their children on Thursday afternoon and were vaccinated against the flu. He said children do not have to wait a certain amount of time between being vaccinated against COVID-19 and being vaccinated against the flu.

For Abram Wharton, 9, the experience on Thursday was similar to getting a flu shot, but more exciting.

“Vaccination isn’t bad. It’s just a vaccine. It’s like getting a flu shot. It’s not bad,” he said. “It helps you not get the virus.”

Like the other kids out there, Abram was eager to talk about how grateful he was.

“Without God, we wouldn’t have survived this pandemic, but what a pandemic is compared to what God said, like the flood Noah boarded a boat for 40 days and 40 nights. No, it’s been two years for us, “Abram said. “But what do you guess? We’re going to get over it.”

He was vaccinated with his brother Arthur, who pulled up their shirt sleeves, bent their muscles, and showed off a band-aid that covered their first dose.

At first, 11-year-old Arthur was a little nervous, but “I can go to school with peace of mind,” so I was happy after taking the shot.

When he talked to other 11-year-olds about pandemics as he grew older, he said, “It was a real time to live. So many people were lost. Many people were infected. Many people were infected. The family was affected. “

Vaccination, according to Arthur, is a way to bring these families closer together.

And that’s a way to reduce worry about the potential for infection when he hangs out with friends or plays sports, including indoor basketball sports, later this winter.

Connor Sefton, 5, sat on his father’s lap and pulled his arm out of his long-sleeved shirt. He cried for a moment shortly after the shot, but was soon told it was over. People applauded. “You did that,” the nurse told him.

It’s time for dad Eric Sefton to take him to strawberry ice cream.

“I shed a little tears when I learned that we were going to be shot,” the father said. “I don’t think I realized how much stress (Connor) was worried about.”

