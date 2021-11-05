Health
A man in Boise County died of rabies.Virus death in Idaho for the first time in 43 years
Bats fly during feeding time in Arizona. Bats are considered one of the largest carriers of rabies. (Joe Macdonald, Shutterstock)
Boise — State health officials said Thursday that a man in Idaho, who believes he didn’t know he was bitten or scratched by a bat in late August, died as a result of rabies last month. ..
According to the Idaho Department of Health and the Central District Health Department, this is the state’s first rabies death since 1978.
“This tragic event highlights how important it is for Idaho citizens to recognize the risk of rabies exposure,” Idaho epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said in a statement. “Although death is rare, it is important that people exposed to bats receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.”
Officials report that a man in Boise County, whose name and age were not disclosed, encountered a bat at home in late August. The bat flew near him and got caught in his clothes, but the man was unaware that he had been bitten or scratched. Boise County is about an hour and a half drive from the city of Boise, the capital of Ada County and the county seat.
Then, at some point in October, the man became ill and was hospitalized in the Boise area before he died. Officials said they learned about the bat case when they investigated his death. They have stated that they have been in contact with the man’s family, the people who treated him, and others who may have been exposed to the virus since then.
Health officials in Idaho (and Utah) have pointed out that rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease. However, human rabies deaths are extremely rare. In 2018A 55-year-old Moroni man was the first rabies death in Utah since 1944. Bats were also involved in the incident three years ago.
Utah Health Department epidemiologist Hannah Letler said in a statement on September 24, after a pair of pets came, “When a person begins to show signs of illness, there is no effective cure and rabies It’s deadly in most cases. ” Earlier this year, he came into contact with rabies-carrying wildlife in the St. George region.
“That’s why it’s so important to work with park rangers, Utah Wildlife Service staff, and the local health department to determine if rabies vaccination is needed after exposure,” she adds. I did. “This is a life-saving treatment and is why the number of human cases of rabies has dropped dramatically over the last 100 years.”
According to the Mayo ClinicSymptoms of rabies include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, agitation, anxiety, confusion, hyperactivity, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, and fear of trying to drink liquid due to difficulty swallowing water. , There is fear of being blown by air. Face, hallucinations, insomnia and partial paralysis.
Idaho health officials say exposure to rabies is much more common. They say that an estimated 60,000 Americans receive a post-exposure vaccination series each year.
Utah Wildlife Resources Agency officials say bats are the most common carrier of rabies in Utah. Bats account for all but two of the 96 cases of rabies wildlife identified in Utah since 2016. As of September, 59 humans were exposed to the virus and 1 died in the last 5 years.
Health officials in Idaho say 14 bats tested positive for rabies this year alone. About 11% of the 159 bats tested at Gemstate last year also carried the virus.
If someone in Utah comes into contact with an animal that may have rabies, the agency may “call immediately” to the local animal control office or DWR office so that the animal can be captured for rabies testing. It is recommended. If the incident occurs on the weekend, it is advisable to call a local police dispatch non-urgent number that can contact DWR employees.
If the animals cannot be tested, they say that those who come into contact with the creature should be presumed to have been exposed to the virus.
“Immediately visit the Utah Health Department’s website to find the closest location to rabies vaccination (post-exposure prophylaxis),” officials said in a statement. “If you have any questions and would like to report an incident, please contact your local health department.”
