



To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber. We will update this story on Thursday, November 4th with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon. 1,211 new cases, 74 deaths The Oregon Department of Health reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, killing 74 people. There were 124 cases in Marion County and 28 cases in Pork County. The age and place of residence of the deceased will be announced by the state on Friday. Over the next few weeks, OHA expects more than the average number of deaths per day associated with COVID-19, as deaths previously not included in the count due to technical computer errors will be recorded. doing. Vaccines for children:Answered your question Due to this error, more than 500 deaths from COVID-19 have been identified as missing from state records. On Wednesday, state-wide hospitals were treating 532 COVID-19 patients, including 123, in intensive care unit beds. The state’s adult ICU bed capacity is 91% and non-ICU is 93%. Unvaccinated accounts for 75% of cases According to the Oregon Department of Health, more than 75% of new COVID-19 cases between October 24th and October 30th were from unvaccinated people. In a breakthrough case report of the COVID-19 vaccine each week, the State Public Health Agency found that of the more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases of the week, 2,025 were breakthroughs. bottom. The average age of breakthrough cases was 47 years. Sixty-six breakthrough cases were recorded in children aged 12 to 17 years. To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. Increasing number of cases, decreasing number of deaths According to the Oregon Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 increased by 2.2% last week compared to the previous week. This is the first week after 8 consecutive weeks of decline. Between October 25 and October 31, there were 7,877 new cases, most of which occurred in Oregon County, with vaccination rates of less than 50%. Hospitalization was reduced by 33% weekly, while deaths from the new COVID-19 were reduced by 34%. Salem Health COVID-19 patients Coronavirus cases at Salem Health on Thursday, November 4th. 57: Total number of COVID-19 inpatients, 81% unvaccinated.

5: ICU COVID-19 patients.

1: COVID-19 patients wearing ventilators. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Thursday, November 4th. 4,543: The person who died of COVID-19.

371,001: Total number of cases of COVID-19.

532: Hospital COVID-19 patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county As of Thursday, November 4, the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed is: Baker: 2,076 cases, 30 dead.

Benton: 5,759 cases, 31 dead.

Clackamas: 30,937 cases, 328 deaths.

Clatsop: 2,488 cases, 29 dead.

Colombia: 4,004 cases, 47 people died.

Coos: 5,274 cases, 98 dead.

Crook: 3,098 cases, 52 dead.

Curry: 1,844 cases, 27 people died.

Deshuts: 21,559 cases, 138 deaths.

Douglas: 12,581 cases, 261 dead.

Gilliam: 166 cases, 4 dead.

Grants: 1,024 cases, 14 people died.

Harney: 1,161 cases, 30 dead.

Hood River: 2,002 cases, 37 dead.

Jackson: 23,754 cases, 329 deaths.

Jefferson: 3,949 cases, 60 deaths.

Josephine: 9,695 cases, 206 deaths.

Klamath: 8,513 cases, 127 deaths.

Lake: 983 cases, 15 dead.

Lane: 28,716 cases, 321 deaths.

Lincoln: 3,342 cases, 45 dead.

Rin: 13,657 cases, 141 people died.

Malheur: 5,803 cases, 82 deaths.

Marion: 38,161 cases, 469 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,896 cases, 23 dead.

Multnomah: 57,536 cases, 745 dead.

Pork: 7,713 cases, 86 dead.

Sherman: 175 cases, 3 dead.

Tillamook: 2,041 cases, 37 people died.

Umatira: 14,785 cases, 160 deaths.

Union: 3,280 cases, 50 deaths.

Warowa: 725 cases, 12 dead.

Wasco: 3,024 cases, 41 people died.

Washington: 40,008 cases, 341 dead.

Wheeler: 107 cases, 1 dead.

Yan Hill: 9,165 cases, 123 people died. Source: Oregon Health Department Support local journalism by Subscribe to the Statesman Journal..

