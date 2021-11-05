30 more positive Zika virus tests in Kanpur, total up to 66

Of the infected, 45 are men and 21 are women, according to people familiar with the matter. (Image for expression)

On Friday, a senior official said another 30 people tested positive for Zika virus here, bringing the total number of people infected in the district to 66.

Of the infected, 45 are men and 21 are women, according to people familiar with the matter.

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. Indian Air Force (IAF) Warrant Officer Tests Positive For Zika virus.

“Another 30 people tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur,” said local security judge Vishak GAyyar.

Samples were collected from various pockets in the adjacent area of ​​the IAF station hangar and sent to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) lab in Lucknow for testing. He said 30 of them returned positive for Zika virus.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus, so getting rid of mosquitoes is a safe way, he said.

To check for the spread of the disease, health teams carry out disinfection programs such as spraying larvae, identifying fever patients, and screening seriously ill and pregnant women.

Health officials are being asked to increase surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing of Zika virus.

“I advise the locals not to panic about the sudden surge in Zika virus cases,” Ayyar said.

High alerts were sounded around the IAF station hangar, according to another official.

To check for the spread of the Zika virus, Prime Minister Yogi Aditianas instructed the health sector to ensure strict surveillance and to carry out frequent and widespread door-to-door sales and spray drives to prevent mosquito breeding.

