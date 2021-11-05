Covid-19: Virus detected in wastewater in Napier and Gizburn

Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples from Napier and Gizburn.

The results were published Friday afternoon after sampling by the Institute for Environmental Sciences (ESR) between November 1st and 3rd.

According to the Ministry of Health, the sample could be a signal of a recovered case returning from MIQ to the area, a temporary visitor to the area, or a case not detected in the community. There is no MIQ facility or known Covid-19 case quarantine in Napier or Gisborne.

Shayne Walker, chairman of the Hawke’s Bay District Health Commission, said the organization would further promote vaccination and information campaigns.

“We communicate extensively throughout the community to ensure that people with flu-like symptoms and those who have been out of the area for the past 14 days will be tested. Those who have not yet been vaccinated. Cannot fully emphasize the importance of vaccination. ”

ESR / included Wastewater samples from Napier and Gizburn detected Covid-19. (File photo)

According to Walker, the health board was as ready as possible, but the outbreak puts a lot of stress on the system. Vaccination has been an important tool for reducing the severity of the virus and reducing the burden on medical services in the event of an outbreak.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz asked anyone with Covid symptoms to go to the drive-through test center in PeelSt’s parking lot between the old police station and Briscoes.

Open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. “I want only people with flu-like symptoms to come and be tested,” she said.

“I want everyone who feels sick to come out,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE / Staff Tests in Taranaki have increased this week after Covid-19 was detected in Stratford’s wastewater. The photo is Kaima’i, coordinator of Dinah King-Ngaruahine.

Stoltz also called on people who still need vaccination to be vaccinated over the weekend.

“There are still a lot of people in Gisborne who need to come and roll up their sleeves. Now is the time to come out and play your part.”

According to Storz, there were four Covid cases in Gizburn early in the pandemic, among those returning from abroad.

“We are well prepared. We are ready. We just need people to come forward.”

As a standard procedure, ESR will run more samples within a few days and expect results early next week.

Wastewater News Came Same Day East Coast MP Kiriaran Says Annual Three-Day Music Festival Rhythm and vines only go on if: Tairāwhiti DHB has achieved its 90% vaccine target.

The Ministry of Health advises anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to be tested, even if they are vaccinated. Adjust the additional capacity of the test station as needed.

On Friday, Covid-19 was also identified at the Stratford Wastewater Facility in Taranaki after Monday’s testing. The ESR conducted a second test in Stratford on Friday and was expected to deliver results in a few days.

Wastewater test Used as a monitoring tool to help detect viruses When displayed in the community..

This could promptly warn of the potential for Covid-19 in the community, could lead to increased local vigilance and testing, and health authorities could be advised to prevent infection.

Wastewater Spent water from toilets, showers, baths, washbasins, sinks and laundry that pass through New Zealand’s sewers.

A liter of sample will be collected from sites around New Zealand and shipped to Wellington. ESR tests them in the lab.. The number of places where wastewater is collected varies, but covers hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders.

Tests are available by appointment at the following locations in Hawke’s Bay:

Napier: 06 6504000 Business Hours 9 am-5pm

Hastings: 06 2812644 Business hours 8 am-8pm

Wairoa: 06 8388333 Business Hours 8.30am-5pm

Residents of Central Hawke’s Bay should call their GP or Healthline: 0800 3585453.

In Gisborne

The test will be available this Saturday and Sunday at a drive-through located on 110 Peel Street from 9am to 5pm. No reservation is required.