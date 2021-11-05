More People Get COVID Vaccine Booster Than The First Shot: Shot

Switch captions RollCall, Inc via Tom Williams / CQ-GettyImag

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine booster in the United States far exceeds the number of people receiving the first injection.

This trend represents great success for the White House’s aggressive booster campaign. However, it also emphasizes efforts to flag the government to achieve the high priority of immunizing the remaining unvaccinated Americans.

Over 21 million people have already received boosters in the short period of time they have become widely available. According to the CDC website..When Currently, over 786,000 people get boosters every day on average. This is almost three times the number of first shots, but deployment to children under the age of 12 can quickly change that equation.

This is not a big surprise. It seems that the same people who got the first jab in a hurry are just as eager for the third jab. Booster recommendations announced in late October, According to some estimates, 2 out of 3 vaccinated people are eligible.

This trend has been admired by many public health professionals. Boosters help protect people who may have become vulnerable due to weakened immunity, especially against delta variants. This will prevent more people from getting sick, spreading the virus to others, and preventing hospitalization and death.

“I think those who qualify as boosters should get them,” he says. Dr. Robert Wachter, Dean of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco. “The data reveals that your immunity is weakened, and if more people become vulnerable, it’s not good for you or your community.”

However, some are worried that the focus on boosters may be distracting from the more important goal of vaccination of tens of millions of qualified but unvaccinated people. As of Thursday, more than 222 million Americans, or 67% of the population, had at least the first shot.

The large number of unvaccinated people is the main reason why more than 70,000 people are still infected with the virus every day. Many hospitals are still overwhelmed, And more than 1000 people are still dead every day.

“I think it’s terrible,” he says. Dr. Paul Offit, Researcher of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, University of Pennsylvania. “When I see people over the age of 12 coming to the intensive care unit at the University of Pennsylvania hospital or pediatric hospital, they are not in the intensive care unit because they did not receive the third dose.” I’m in the intensive care unit. “

Offit calls the surge in additional shots a “booster mania”. This is an unfounded panic caused by the government’s commitment to all boosters that raise dangerous suspicions about vaccines.

“We need to get an unvaccinated vaccine, not a boost to vaccination,” he says.

Jennifer NuzzoA senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center, she says she’s worried that boosters may have made it harder to convince unvaccinated people to finally roll up their sleeves. ..

“Probably because better vaccines will be available someday, maybe we were still tinkering with the recipe and made them think they should just wait,” she says.

The government must work harder to vaccinate people who can’t take time off to get injections, she says.

Offit wants more vaccination obligations, including requiring those who want to fly in the country to be vaccinated first.

The latest CDC data show that almost everyone who first gets the Pfizer or Modena vaccine sticks to the same brand. However, only about 18% of those who acquired J & J used the vaccine as a booster.It’s research RNA vaccine seems to do a much better job Strengthens the immune system.

Currently, only certain categories of people who are considered high-risk can get boosters, but federal officials have already hinted that they can further expand their booster qualifications.