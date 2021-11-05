Child-sized doses of vaccine will be available locally | News, Sports, Work





Parents or legal guardians who want their children between the ages of 5 and 11 to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine have several local options. After clearing two hurdles this week, child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are available. Pfizer already has shots for kids over 12 years old. “As a result of a rigorous review, scientists and medical professionals have found that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective for everyone over the age of five.” The county’s director of public health, Christine Skyler, said in a statement Thursday. “Vaccination is the best way to protect children, friends and family from COVID-19 infection and the serious illnesses, disorders and deaths that the infection can cause.” In Chautauqua County, a clinic will open at the Jamestown Community College Gymnasium from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesdays. The clinic is intended for parents or guardians who wish to vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 and 11 with the virus. According to the county health department “Minor seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent / legal guardian who can obtain consent at the time of vaccination. If the parent / guardian cannot accompany the child, he / she will consent on their behalf. You can nominate another adult in. Such designation must be made in writing and must include the child’s name and date of birth, parent / guardian’s name and signature, and the name of the designated person. You will need a photo ID. “ A child vaccination clinic will also be held on Saturday, November 13th at the Steel Hall at the State University of New York in Fredonia. If you are interested in participating, please pre-register at chqgov.com. Vaccination clinics for children and adults over the age of 12 are also scheduled for next week in JCC and SUNY Fredonia. The county health department said child-sized doses of Pfizer vaccine are also available at the following pharmacies: ¯CVS, 10 S. Work St., Falconer ¯CVS, 175 E. Force Street, Dunkirk ¯ Rite Aid, 1166 Central Avenue, Dunkirk ¯ Rite Aid, 811 N. Main St., Jamestown ¯ Wegman, 945 Fairmount Ave., West Elicot ¯ Wal-Mart, 10401 Bennett, Fredonia Pediatrician offices and hospitals have begun to inoculate children as the federal government promises enough vaccines to protect 28 million children in groups aged 5 to 11, according to the Associated Press. Schools, pharmacies and other places will continue to follow suit. Many pediatrician clinics expected a keen interest in shots, at least initially, but health officials are worried that demand will decline. Almost two-thirds of parents recently polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they would wait or not look for a vaccine for their children. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

