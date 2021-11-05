What we know about the effectiveness of vaccines

The politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine, and, well, almost everything else involved in the pandemic, has caused confusion, if not complete fatigue.

And some posts that are widespread on social media seem to be based on these feelings, trying to question the effectiveness of the vaccine. One YouTube video is studded with comments from White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, praising protection with a screenshot of the news headline. The video ends with a headline about the interests of the pharmaceutical company, in line with the rapidly increasing tempo of the orchestra’s “Hall of Fame in the Mountains”.

But slowing down the video to analyze the headlines makes it more complicated. Some have reported studies that examined only infection rates. Other, more serious consequences such as hospitalization and death.Some are about vaccines that are not offered in the United States

In short, video is misleading by mixing different data points and omitting important details.

Still, I can’t help wondering what’s really happening with the effect-and are you surprised at any of them?

If you don’t want to read any more, be aware of the following: No vaccine is 100% effective against any disease. COVID-19 shots are no exception. The effectiveness of infection prevention (defined as a positive test result) appears to decline sharply as the time elapses after completing a one-shot or two-shot regimen in some studies. However, for important measures (prevention of serious illness, hospitalization, and death), actual studies in the United States and abroad have shown that protection is generally slightly weakened, especially in the elderly and sick. However, a variant of the COVID-19 virus remains strong overall as the more infectious delta rises.

What is the conclusion? Inoculation with any of the three vaccines available in the United States reduces the chances of getting infected in the first place and significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death if infected with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published a study showing that fully vaccinated people are more than 10 times less likely to die or be hospitalized than unvaccinated people.

“When it comes to importance, the vaccine lasts very well,” said Dr. Ameshua Dalha, an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center. “They were designed to tame the virus.”

So what do “effectiveness” and “effectiveness” mean anyway?

Before the drug or vaccine is approved by federal regulators, it is tested with randomly assigned volunteers to obtain either the product or placebo. The researchers then compare the fares of the groups. In the case of vaccines, they see how well it prevents infection and whether it protects against serious illness, hospitalization or death. The results of these clinical trials are often referred to as efficacy measurements.

But in the real world, the performance of drugs and vaccines is affected by many factors, including far more people who receive them. Some of them have fundamental conditions and socio-economic conditions that are different from clinical trials. That actual performance measurement is called effectiveness.

If approved for emergency use after clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna two-dose vaccines reported efficacy in the mid-90% range of symptomatic disorders. A single dose shot of Johnson & Johnson (tested later when there were more variants) reported overall efficacy in the high range of 60%. These numbers exceeded the 50% threshold set by health authorities for the minimum efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also note that the actual effectiveness of the influenza vaccine each year is often 40% to 50%.

Another point: 95% efficacy does not mean that 95% of vaccinated people will never get infected. This means that fully vaccinated people exposed to the virus face only 5 percent of the risk of infection compared to unvaccinated people.

Has the effectiveness number changed?

Yes, some studies show reduced efficacy against infection. Some have raised concerns that protection against serious illness may also be reduced, especially in the elderly and patients with underlying illness.

There are various reasons for the decrease.

First, when the vaccine was approved, much of the United States was under stricter pandemic-related stay-at-home orders. Almost a year later, restrictions, including mask rules, were relaxed in many areas. More people are traveling and are in a situation they would have avoided a year ago. Therefore, exposure to the virus is higher.

Several studies from the United States and abroad have shown that elapsed time from vaccination also plays a role.

Lancet recently published a study of more than 3.4 million Kaiser Permanente members, with or without vaccination, reviewing the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine. For 6 months after vaccination, the overall efficacy was 73% for infection and 90% for hospitalization.

However, protection against infection decreased from 88% in the month after complete vaccination to 47% in 5-6 months. The researchers concluded that the time since vaccination played a greater role than any change in the virus itself.

Sarah Tartov, an epidemiologist and lead author of the report in Kaiser Permanente’s Research and Evaluation Division in Southern California, said: “For infections, it decreases over time. This is not unexpected. There are many other vaccine boosters.”

The virus is also mutated.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said: “The virus was so contagious that the results changed slightly.”

Also, some vaccinated people may even die of serious illness with COVID-19, especially if they have underlying medical problems, as in the case of General Colin Powell. He died of complications of COVID-19, even though he was completely vaccinated. Perhaps there is a blood cancer called multiple myeloma, which can reduce the body’s response to invading viruses and vaccinations.

What should I do to approve these changing numbers and recent booster shots?

Most scientists, researchers, and doctors say that vaccines work very well to prevent particularly serious illnesses and deaths.

And it is not uncommon for multiple doses to be required.

Both shingles and measles vaccines require two doses, but tetanus vaccination should be given every 10 years. Influenza vaccinations are given annually because influenza changes every year.

Vaccines that are months apart often improve the immune response. However, during the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, a large number of people became ill and dying from COVID-19 every day. Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC have decided to approve the first and second doses within about a month without delay. each other’s.

“We learn as we go,” Schaffner said. “It was always expected that follow-up doses might be needed.”

Currently, the recommendation is that a second dose is required for those who received a J & J shot at least two months ago. People who have been vaccinated with a double dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are advised to wait 6 months after the second dose before inoculating the booster. This is currently recommended for people over the age of 65. Have one of a variety of underlying health conditions; live in a nursing home or other condominium. Or do the job of putting them at higher risk. Booster recommendations may grow in the coming months.

Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News. (KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN is one of the three major operating programs of the KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), along with policy analysis and polling. . KFF is a donated non-profit organization. An organization that provides the country with information on health issues. This story was created in collaboration with Polliti Fact.)

