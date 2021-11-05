How to enroll children 5 to 11 years old with the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County





After the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approves an emergency use authorization this week Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for Kids At the age of 5-11, with approval from two federal agencies, parents and guardians in Santa Cruz County immediately began applying for shots of their children. From school grounds to pharmacies and pediatrician offices, children can take the first dose, which is one-third of what adults receive, in many places. Starting Monday, the Santa Cruz County Department of Education will begin obtaining doses to age groups at the Santa Cruz, Aptos, and Watsonville sites in partnership with Inspire Diagnostics. Vaccines are provided voluntarily and do not require students to go to school directly. However, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state plans to require vaccines After full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. According to the county’s vaccine, over 72% of the total population of Santa Cruz County (including the newly qualified age group of 5-11 years) has been vaccinated at least once. Data dashboard ..During ~ town hall 71% of people between the ages of 12 and 17 were fully vaccinated, according to officials hosted by the County Education Department last week. In addition to sign up Through the Vaccine County Education Department, parents and guardians have several additional options. Vaccine and confirm your child from the pediatrician’s office. MyTurn.ca.gov Alternatively, call 833-422-4255 to search for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. VaccineFinder .. MyTurn and VaccineFinder direct users to sign up for open appointments at sites such as local CVS, Safeway, Walgreens, and other sites that offer vaccines. Separately, the County Education Department also plans to bring the vaccine to school grounds and drive-through clinics. To sign up for a vaccine through the county click here .. Where to get the vaccine through the County Education Department After signing up, the children will receive the vaccine at the school grounds or at a drive-through clinic. The drive-through clinic locations listed below are open Monday to Friday from 2:30 pm to 5 pm and Saturday from 8:30 am to 5 pm. Cabrillo College, Parking K, 6500 Soquel Dr., Aptos 95003

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Office, 294 Green Valley Rd. , Watsonville 95076

Santa Cruz COE, 399 Encinal St., Santa Cruz 95060 Among the 110 schools in the county participating in the collection COVID-19 data As of Thursday afternoon, there were 44 active COVID-19 cases. The 14-day positive rate for school was 0.36%, a slight increase from October 12. Between Town hall meeting Last week, a local pediatrician — Drs. CalGordon and Devon Francis — Parents and parents were advised to consult their child’s pediatrician if they had any concerns about the vaccine. For more questions, please call the County Education Department’s Vaccine Support Line (831-466-5906).

