Much less Californians get COVID-19 booster shots and bring new alerts

According to data obtained by The Times, demand for COVID-19 booster shots in California is slower than some health officials expected, immunizing those at risk as the dangerous holiday season approaches. It raises new concerns about losing.

Alerts are especially high for the elderly, people with a weakened immune system, groups at the highest risk of suffering from serious consequences, or people at a particularly high risk of death from breakthrough changes. Authorities also strongly recommend that all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine take booster shots.

California Public Health Service figures show that initial demand for booster shots is much lower than initially expected. After federal officials enthusiastically urged some recipients of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination to take booster shots, California officials predicted demand would peak in the first full week of October.

However, only 230,000 booster shots were given to the elderly during the week, or 21% of the projected 1.1 million demand. Also, for adults under the age of 65, the booster dose given that week was only 450,000, which was only 17% of the expected demand of 2.7 million.

Even the initial demand for a third dose by immunocompromised people vaccinated with both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna was low. As of late September, of the estimated 700,000 to 800,000 Californians in this group, only about 425,000 received a third dose.

From San Francisco to Central Valley to LA, state-wide health officials report that booster shot rates are not ideal. In San Francisco, as of late October, only 20% of eligible elderly people were receiving additional doses. In Los Angeles County, only 27% of fully immunized older people do so.

Only 9% of LA County nursing homes have completed additional vaccine clinics for residents.

Scientists say the immunity provided by the vaccine may be reduced 6 months after receiving the last dose of the original Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna series, and 2 months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot. I warn you that there is.

“The real problem is the increased ability of people to get more serious illnesses,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County, Thursday. “Many of us know friends and family who have experienced post-vaccination infections at this point.”

Due to the very low booster uptake rate, “more contact with friends and family during the holiday season increases the chances of the virus spreading, which puts many older people at risk of hospitalization in the coming months. It will be done, “said the San Francisco Department of San Francisco. Public health warned.

“Our elderly people were first vaccinated almost a year ago, so their immunity is weakened,” Dr. Navena Boba, Deputy Director of Health in San Francisco, said in a statement. “We encourage older people to get boosters as soon as possible.”

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, 84, who was completely vaccinated and suffering from cancer, had not yet received a booster before becoming ill with COVID-19, but did not recover. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garsetti, 50, who received his second modana vaccine in February but had not been boosted, also made a breakthrough while attending the United Nations Climate Summit in Scotland recently. Reported a through infection. heat..

Concerns are serious in San Joaquin Valley, as COVID-19 hospitalizations are already increasing in areas with the lowest vaccination rates throughout the state. And time is running out before family and friends start gathering for vacation.

“Many people haven’t been vaccinated yet, and many haven’t been boosted yet,” Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer in Fresno County, said in a recent briefing. “It’s about three weeks until Thanksgiving weekend. Historically, it was around that time that the number of respiratory viruses actually began to increase.”

Vaccinations are very effective in reducing the chances of hospitalization and death, especially severely. In LA County, of the 5.9 million fully vaccinated residents, 1.2% were subsequently coronavirus-positive, 0.039% were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 0.006% died.

Still, that means that more than 68,000 fully vaccinated residents of LA County have collapsed with subsequent confirmed infections. People who have been vaccinated against a breakthrough coronavirus infection can infect others with the virus.

“As community infections increase, the number of vaccinated people is expected to develop infections, but at a much lower rate than unvaccinated people,” Feller said. Says. “Also, a small percentage of vaccinated individuals are likely to be the oldest, most medically vulnerable, and are expected to eventually be hospitalized. And unfortunately, some die.

“This is because unvaccinated people pose a risk to everyone. Vaccination cannot fully immunize us against the consequences that unvaccinated people may take. “Feller said. “Their risks ultimately spill over to the risks of vaccinated residents, and continue with additional protection, such as masking, to reduce the chances of getting infected with the virus. We are guiding all of us to do. “

Feller said he hopes to see more demand for boosters now that eligibility criteria have been simplified in late October. From late September, only certain groups that were first vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were eligible for booster immunization. However, by late October, members of these groups had access to boosters regardless of the brand they were originally vaccinated against.

The goal of Los Angeles County is to provide a booster effect to all residents of nursing homes who wish to have a booster effect by November 20th.

Currently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation All seniors over the age of 65, adults over the age of 50 with underlying health, and adults living in long-term care facilities get booster shots. All adults who take a single dose of J & J shots are also encouraged to get a booster at least 2 months after the first jab.

Those who take a double dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots should wait at least 6 months after the second dose before getting a booster.

The CDC also said that adults up to 49 years of age with underlying health and adults aged 18-64 years at high risk of coronavirus exposure at work and at home are eligible for booster shots. However, the CDC could not formally recommend it to all of these groups.

Due to subtle differences, some elected officials may have come to make different decisions when taking booster shots. Garsetti hadn’t received a booster before leaving Los Angeles on Sunday, and a spokesman for the mayor said he plans to get a booster “as soon as he’s advised to do so.” rice field.

In contrast, Auckland Mayor Libby Schaaf NS A Pfizer booster to follow up on Pfizer’s original two-dose Pfizer vaccination at a press conference with Governor Gavin Newsom on October 27.

Newsome, 54, gave his first J & J vaccination a Moderna booster.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top US government infectious disease expert, has recently outlined increasing evidence that booster shots work.Fauci Quote NS study A journal that found that people who received the third dose had a 93% lower risk of COVID-related hospitalization and a 92% lower risk of severe illness compared to those in Israel who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine twice. It is a disease listed on the Lancet and has an 81% lower risk of COVID-related mortality.

Fauci said the dramatic improvement in efficacy raises the question of whether scientists can consider booster shots as part of a formal vaccination sequence in the future.

There are still concerns that the fifth wave of COVID-19 could occur this fall and winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations have stopped declining in the Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Ventura counties, and are increasing in the Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“It’s annoying that the number of cases continues to grow slightly, and now obviously hospitalizations here haven’t diminished,” Feller said. “We have to do what we know will work. Vaccine more people and wear masks when indoors.”

Feller said she and the hospital were preparing for a worsening pandemic.

“At best, I hope it’s a small bump, something completely different from what I saw last winter, but it’s necessary for us all to get there,” Ferrer said. I did. “As we can see from our data, as long as the virus is circulating in large numbers, unfortunately, as long as it is stimulated by those who have not yet been vaccinated, all of us who are vaccinated are at risk. Will increase. “