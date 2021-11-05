Pediatric COVID vaccines become a reality and experts revisit whether “herd immunity” is possible

Now that children aged 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, some epidemiologists say that when a sufficient number of people are immune to the virus and the virus is unlikely to spread. We hope that we may be able to achieve the “herd immunity” that occurs.

It’s unclear if this will happen, but experts say reaching high immunization rates among children is an important step along the way.

“This is the most important part,” said Robert Horsburgh, MD, Physician and Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Global Health at Boston University. “We did a pretty good job with adult vaccines, but we never had complete control over this until we vaccinated our children.”

In some states, such as Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, about 70% of the population is vaccinated, although at a lower rate than in less vaccinated states, the virus continues to circulate. I am. Horsburgh said one reason for this is children.

Although less likely to get sick with the virus than adults, children can still spread it. “These are the main ways viruses stay in the community,” Holsberg said.

The level of immunity required to achieve group immunity depends on the disease, explained Christina Hermos, a pediatric infectious disease physician at UMass Memorial. Key variables include disease transmission, vaccine efficacy, and community member migration.

When a sufficient number of people in the community survive the infection or gain immunity through vaccination, they prevent the spread of uncontrolled disease. This is important to protect everyone, including those with weakened immunity and those who are not vaccinated due to age or medical condition.

Hermos is not optimistic that the entire state will gain herd immunity to the coronavirus without a significantly higher vaccination rate than previously achieved.

“Theoretically anything is possible, but there was a lot of misinformation,” she said. “It was a factual war against myths. It was just a shame because it really prolongs the pandemic.”

More likely, according to Hermos, is to achieve a high level of vaccination that is sufficient to protect the community in certain small environments, such as towns and senior citizen centers.

“I think we need to start thinking about herd immunity at school now,” she said, saying that in order for schools to reach herd immunity, vaccination rates probably need to be around 90%. I’m estimating.

Horsburgh said that achieving this depends on parents agreeing to vaccinate their children, but this is not certain. NS Recent national survey It turns out that many parents are either cautious about the vaccine or have no plans to vaccinate their children.

He wants to see a “very aggressive” campaign to convince families of school-aged children that shots are safe and effective.

“I’m worried that parents won’t vaccinate their children,” Horsburgh said. “I think it’s a very serious problem.”

Eileen Costello, head of outpatient pediatrics at the Boston Medical Center, said it was impossible to know if there was a community to acquire herd immunity at this time. However, she vaccinates for herself because one-quarter of current COVID infections are in children and children with asthma and obesity are more likely to have adverse consequences from COVID. He insisted that he should be vaccinated.

“These are very prevalent problems in our population,” Costello said. “Therefore, vaccination protects other children in the classroom and, of course, the wider community, even if your child does not fall into that category.”