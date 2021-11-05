COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children 5-11 Years Launches in Monroe County, NY





Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 from this weekend. These clinics will continue until local demand for pediatric vaccination is met. “As a 10-year-old father, many parents are anxious to vaccinate their children with COVID-19 now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved low-dose Pfizer shots for children aged 5 to 11 years. I know that, “said the county. Executive Bello. “The clinics run by these counties offer another option for parents who want access to the vaccine but cannot meet the pediatrician fast enough, or for parents whose children do not have a pediatrician. Vaccinations are safe, effective and free. This is the most important tool needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccination of young children can spread the disease. Can be delayed and returned to normal sensation. “ The appointment-based pediatric clinic will be held on Saturday, November 6th, from 9am to 3pm at the following locations: Pittsford Plaza, 3349 Monroe Avenue.

The Mall at Greece Ridge, 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive.

Monroe Community College Downtown Campus, 321 State Street, Molly Silverway Also, from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, November 7, the number of walk-in slots available to young people aged 5 to 11 is limited and is located at the Edgerton R-Center on 41 Backus St. Reservations can be made on the county website: monroecounty.gov.. The four clinics do not vaccinate adults on the day of vaccination of children. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A spokesperson for Rochester Regional Health and URMC said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that most pediatrician clinics in the region would begin providing vaccines to children aged 5-11 by November 15. .. Public health commissioner Michael Mendoza is pleased with the number of vaccinations already given to students aged 12-18 and reports that most schools are vaccinated close to 70%. increase. “We have to continue,” Mendoza said. “If we can get the majority of people in our area vaccinated, we can see the end of this pandemic.” Latest COVID-19 statistics Since Monday, Monroe County has identified 841 new COVID cases, according to the Monroe County Health Department. During the week of October 26th to November 1st, 1,566 new cases were identified. In the same week, there were 192 cases among children under the age of 10 and 193 cases among children between the ages of 10-19. 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 positive cases According to the CDC, as of Monday, November 1, the case rate per 100,000 people over the past seven days was 294.94 (high). Total number of positive cases to date in Monroe County The total number of positive cases so far in Monroe County is 84,171. 7-day moving average positive rate Based on the combination of NAAT / PCR and antigen test results (NYS), the 7-day moving average positive rate for Monroe County is 4.3% as of October 8. Total number of dead 1,439 deaths have been recorded in Monroe County. Please contact the staff reporter Sean Lahman. [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @seanlahman..

