



San Antonio – Hundreds of other teams around the world demand the use of research as a team of scientists at the Texas Institute of Biomedical Sciences in San Antonio is doing so important work with the virus that causes COVID-19. doing. By illuminating the viruses in the dark and observing them moving in real time, researchers can speed up the process of creating new COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. “These fluorescent viruses make it easy to identify whether a cell is infected,” said Dr. Luis Martinez Sobrid, a Texas biomed virologist. The ardent virus allows San Antonio researchers to track how COVID-19 spreads in real time. (Texas Biomed) Martinez-Sobrido led the Texas Biomed team to modify the virus to shine brightly in cells and animal tissues, allowing the spread and intensity to be tracked. In his lab, Martinez-Sobrido microscopically imaged a gray cell cluster containing the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19. Researchers usually take a long time to figure out which cells are infected. Then when I clicked the button, the clusters in the same cell turned green and spots appeared on the neon lights. advertisement “These are viruses,” Martinez-Sobrido said of the neon spots. The ardent virus allows San Antonio researchers to track how COVID-19 spreads in real time. (Texas Biomed) This incredible study has allowed him to identify cells and organs that are the target of the virus. The team can also track these fluorescent viruses in mice and hamsters and have already seen the virus target the lungs. They use different fluorescent colors for each variant. The bright green screen showed the original SARS-CoV-2 variant. Then, on the other side of the lab, he showed a screen on a Petri dish with a South African variant glowing red. “There are cells that are infected with both at the same time,” Martinez-Sobrido explained, allowing two mutants of the same cell or animal to be compared at the same time. The research team has also begun research on highly infectious delta mutants. By observing how these various mutants attack cells, researchers can quickly develop possible antivirals and more potent vaccines. advertisement The ardent virus allows San Antonio researchers to track how COVID-19 spreads in real time. (Texas Biomed) “This current vaccine targets one protein in the virus, a spike, or a protein that the virus uses to invade cells. It can be tracked by the immune system and provide T cell responses as well as antibodies. There are multiple targets, “says Martinez-Sobrido. “Another thing we are very interested in is a human-isolated monoclonal antibody that can be used by people at high risk, who cannot be vaccinated, or who do not respond to the vaccine. It was recently Colin Powell. It happened to Powell. He was vaccinated but couldn’t produce antibodies because of cancer in the B cells, “he said. Tracking the virus in real time on the same animal reduces the number of animals needed for research. It also saves resources. This is important now that the basic material supply chain is tense. Breakthrough research is in great demand. “We have over 100-200 requests from around the world, which is the most powerful tool in modern biology, not only for SARS-CoV-2, but for other viruses,” said Martinez-Sobrido. increase. advertisement Local teams are inevitably proud to fuel life-saving science around the world. Even at KSAT.COM Description of KSAT: COVID-19 study conducted in San Antonio

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/11/05/glowing-viruses-allow-san-antonio-researchers-to-track-how-covid-19-spreads-in-real-time/

