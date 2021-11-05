Covid-19 infections across the UK remain at or near record levels





NS New figures suggest that ovid-19 infection remains at or near record levels in all four UK countries. About 1 in 50 people in a private household England According to the latest estimates from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), Covid-19 occurred in the week leading up to October 30. One in fifty is equivalent to about 1.1 million, the same percentage of people estimated to be infected with the coronavirus at the peak of the second wave in early January. It is also the highest level of infectious disease since every week we The quote started in July 2020. read more of Wales Last week, 1 in 40 people was infected with Covid-19. This was the same as last week and was the highest since the estimation began. Latest figure Northern Ireland Is 1 in 65, increasing weekly from 1 in 75, but slightly below the record high of 1 in 40, estimated in mid-August. for Scotland The estimate is 1/80, a slight decrease from 1/75 of the previous week and below the September peak of 1/45. The ONS described the long-term trends in England, Scotland and Wales as “uncertainty,” but the proportion of people who tested positive in Northern Ireland “continues to increase.” All figures are for people in private households and do not include hospitals, care facilities or other settings. The number of UK Covid-19 infections estimated weekly by ONS is not the same as the number of new cases of coronavirus reported daily by the government. < style="display:block;padding-top:90.9286%"/> (PA graphics) Infection counts provide a snapshot of the prevalence of Covid-19 across the UK community population, showing the percentage of people who are likely to test positive for the virus at any given time, regardless of when they were infected. Estimate. The virus, how long they had it, and whether they have symptoms. It is based on a sample of cotton swab tests collected from households throughout the United Kingdom. In contrast, the number of cases of Covid-19 reported daily by the government includes only those who have been newly tested for the virus, so those who are on the test or who have been tested. It is affected by the number of people who are. Because they know they have the symptoms of coronavirus. The average number of new cases of Covid-19 in the UK has been on a slight downward trend in the last two weeks, which may indicate that the latest outbreak of the virus has peaked. There is also a slight delay in the ONS data, and estimates are only available until the week leading up to October 30th. Changes in long-term trends in infectious diseases may become apparent in the coming weeks. Modeling the levels of Covid-19 infection in different age groups in the United Kingdom, ONS said that in the last week, infection rates have increased between the ages of 12 and 24, and between the ages of 50 and 69. rice field. The percentage of people tested positive in this age group remains high at 7.5%, while the percentage of students between the ages of 7 and 11 is declining. In all other age groups, the trend is uncertain.

