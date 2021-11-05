Metro Detroit Health Department Launches COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old





The city of Detroit is stepping up efforts to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 with COVID-19. Starting Friday, parents will be able to book vaccines for their children. The appointment starts on Monday. The family also needs to return after 3 weeks for the second dose for the child. The doctors we talked to have been overwhelmed by calls from their parents who are eager to shoot their children. Currently, counties and clinics are open to relieve pressure from offices. Only a few days after the CDC approved the start of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. “We need to vaccinate these children not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect the communities around us,” said Dr. Tonya Touchdown, a DMC pediatric emergency physician. Like adults, children can receive two doses every three weeks. This means that it can take up to 5 weeks to be fully vaccinated. In Oakland County, they have already begun vaccination of their children. Some were shot at the county health center on Thursday. A series of school-based clinics will begin on Monday at Hazel Park High School. The slots there are already full. Parents are urged to make an immediate appointment for their children to be vaccinated. “I was tracking FDA and CDC approvals. When I heard that they were approved on Tuesday, I immediately went to the website and tried to find the earliest place to book,” said parent Jennifer Weizer. Mr. says. Said. Oakland County is home to approximately 98,000 children of this age group. The administration of the Kids Piffzer Vaccine has become a clockwork for pharmacist Rudina Jim and his staff at iPharmacy in Livonia. “So many parents are so excited and they say this is the best thing that happens. It’s even better than Christmas,” he said. The Detroit Department of Health offers school-based vaccine events in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Private and Charter Schools. Additional Coronavirus Information and Resources: display Global Coronavirus Tracker With data from Johns Hopkins University. See our full coverage Coronavirus continuous coverage page. Please see us Rebound detroit, Where we are working to help those who are financially affected by the coronavirus. We have all the information available to help you overcome this crisis and how to access it.

