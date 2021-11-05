France strengthens measures against bird flu as the virus spreads in Europe





On January 12, 2017, a mulard duck was photographed at a poultry farm in Montsoué, France. In France, large-scale killings of ducks continue in the three areas most affected by the severe outbreak of bird flu.Reuters / RegisDuvignau / File Photo

Paris, November 5 (Reuters)-The French government has increased its vigilance against bird flu as the virus spreads throughout Europe, the Ministry of Agriculture said Friday. The move extends the requirement to keep poultry herds indoors, a measure that has already been implemented in certain areas since September. “Since the beginning of August, 130 cases or clusters of bird flu have been detected in wildlife and farms in Europe,” the ministry said in a statement, confirming three cases from birds in the backyard of northeastern France. He added that it was done. “Therefore, enhanced precautionary measures will be implemented to protect the poultry farm.” However, the ministry said the requirement to keep herds indoors would apply, taking into account production practices such as free-range agriculture. Elsewhere in Europe, Dutch authorities ordered commercial farms to keep all herds inside after bird flu was reported on the farm last week. read more The ministry added that France’s measures would not threaten the state-secured bird flu-free condition in early September after the previous wave of bird flu. France killed about 3 million birds in the southwestern breeding grounds of ducks last winter and worked to spread the virus from wild birds to poultry herds. Report by Tassilo Hummel and Gus Trompiz Edited by Benoit Van Overstraeten and David Goodman

Our standard: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/france-tightens-bird-flu-measures-virus-spreads-europe-2021-11-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos