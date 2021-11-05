Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has reported another 30 cases of Zika virus.





An additional 30 cases of Zika fever have been reported Aggregate to district, 66. Thirty new cases were reported from tests conducted at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and the Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. This is the highest increase in the day of infection since the first case of the virus was reported in the city on October 23. Of the new cases, 3 of the infected are female and 27 are male. By Wednesday, the number of women, including four girls, was 18, but three more were infected and the number of female patients increased to 21. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nepal Singh said Thursday’s confirmation would increase the total number of cases in the district to 66, including 45 men and 21 women. Dr. Singh said the National Institute of Virology Pune has confirmed a new case. Samples were sent for testing 3 days ago. Zika fever is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bites of an infected Aedes species named Aedes aegypti. According to the World Health Organization, Aedes aegypti usually bites during the day and peaks early in the morning and late in the afternoon or in the evening. State first The incident was reported from around an Indian Air Force station. On October 23, when the warrant officer tested positive for infection. Since then, three more cases have been found in the IAF station area. The Department of Health marks areas within a 2 km radius of the IAF station. However, new cases were found in the areas of Larkulti, Mangarabihar, Tiwaripur, Onpurwa, Jagaipurwa, and Shamnagar, which are located in the Cantonment region but adjacent to the major cities of Kanpur. Thirty cases identified on Thursday were reported from new areas such as Bhavanipur and Koyla Nagar, which are beyond the 3km radius area marked by the Department of Health as areas of special interest. Kanpur Justice of the Peace Vishal G. Iyer visited both areas with health officials. He later said that seven teams were under surveillance. By the way, Kanpur has the second highest number of cases of Zika virus so far, second only to Kerala, where a total of 90 cases were detected. On Monday, when only 11 cases were reported The Department of Health has issued warnings and increased surveillance throughout the district under an infectious disease control campaign to identify cases of infectious diseases. Meanwhile, a government spokesman said a large-scale vector control campaign was launched in the city to check for the spread of the disease. –IANS amita / dpb (Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

