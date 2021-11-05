Detroit to vaccinate children 5-11 years from Monday

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan has joined Detroit Public School Community District Director Nikolai Vitti on Friday to announce plans to provide Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children in the city starting next week.

Starting Monday, 68,000 Detroit children aged 5 to 11 will be eligible and parents can book from Friday.

At the end of Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a final OK to adolescents aged 5 to 11 to obtain a child-sized vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Dagan talked about Skyler HerbertDetroit, a 5-year-old, died last April after spending two weeks on a ventilator after being infected with the virus.

“It reminds us all of how vulnerable life is. If Skyler’s parents could get the vaccine, they must have protected her,” Dagan said.

More than 450 Michigan children under the age of 12 are infected with the virus every day, according to Dagan. He added that he hopes the Moderna vaccine will be approved for children aged 5-11 years in the coming weeks.

“Until now, there was no way to prevent it, but as tests have shown many times, the Pfizer vaccine is to effectively prevent children from becoming infected with COVID,” said Duggan. increase. “The sooner you start this, the sooner your children will be protected.”

The CDC states that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in children aged 5 to 11 years at one-third the dose in adults. The two doses are given at 3-week intervals.

DPSCD has partnered with the Detroit Department of Health to raise awareness of vaccine information and open schools to host vaccine clinics on weekends and weekdays.

“We’re still looking into the details. Weekends are great for avoiding family work schedules,” Vitti said, adding that 70% of DPSCD employees are vaccinated.

Of the approximately 100 district buildings, 50,000 students and 7,000 employees, “only nine have occurred,” Vitti said.

About 680 students and 133 staff members have been infected with the virus this year on DPSCD, according to Vitti. About 3,000 students and 160 staff had to quarantine.

The city only reserves and provides vaccines to specialist pediatricians. Parents with a photo ID must accompany their child’s booking.

Dennis Fair, Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer, said: “We are very careful. Children’s vaccines come in two different containers and are labeled separately … Vaccination is the best way to get out of this pandemic. It’s a tool. “

Dr. Carla Watson, a pediatric neurologist at a children’s hospital in Detroit, said parents need to be seriously vaccinated because children in the state have a multisystem inflammatory syndrome caused by the virus. MIS-C is a child’s condition in which multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 172 cases in the state, with the majority, or 70.9%, in the ICU. Five people died.

“I want to assure you that it’s very safe. We’ve been researching this vaccine for a long time,” Watson said. “Fortunately, children need only one-third of the dose because they are very responsive and produce effective responses. Still, they can be infected with COVID-19, but fortunately. In particular, the complications may not be so serious. “

As of Thursday, 62,464 viruses have been identified in Detroit, with 2,454 deaths since March 2020.

At least 46.7% of city residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once. After the city added 5-11 year olds, the number would drop to 42%, Fair said.

Vaccinations in the city lag behind the suburbs of Wayne and Washtenaw County, where 71% of the population is vaccinated. Fares elsewhere are 74% in Oakland County, 63% in McCorm, and 64% throughout the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has instructed state agencies to begin preparing the vaccine for immediate access to children ages 5-11. Last week, I pre-ordered the Pfizer vaccine about 287,700 times...

Whitmer has ordered the state’s Department of Health and Welfare Services and the Department of Authorization and Regulation to “take all appropriate steps” to make the vaccine available as soon as it qualifies for the vaccine.

“It’s a game changer for kids, protecting them when they continue to learn directly in this year’s classroom, participate in extracurricular activities, and meet friends and family during the holiday season,” Whitmer said. Stated in the statement. week.

Call (313) 230-0505 from Friday to book a vaccine for children aged 5-11 at the following locations:

Detroit Health Department Immune Clinic at 100 Macs. Children can get the latest information on all vaccines with the same booking. Business hours are Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Northwest Activity Center in 18100 Myers. Business hours are Monday to Friday 9 AM to 7 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 1 PM.

The Detroit Department of Health has partnered with DPSCD, private and charter schools to provide future school-based vaccine events.

Vaccines will continue to be available to people over the age of 12 at 13 locations in the city. Boosters are also available.

