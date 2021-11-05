Can children get serious illness with COVID-19? -Articles and videos, COVID-19, special features, health topics, pediatrics





November 5, 2021 Now that the Delta variant, which is more susceptible than the previous COVID-19 strain, has become widespread, it is important for families to take steps to protect their children from disease. Delta mutants infect children more often than other strains of COVID-19. “In hospitals across the country, more and more children are affected by COVID-19. Currently, the delta type accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases across the country,” said a pediatric infectious disease expert. .. Mariawy Riollano-Cruz, MD “Many children who become ill with the Delta mutant experience only mild symptoms, but a few children become quite ill and require hospitalization.” Doctors and researchers are still learning about COVID-19 and delta variants, but so far they know a lot. Here are the answers to your questions about children and COVID-19: How do delta variants affect children? The delta variant is more than twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 variant among all people, including children. It spreads faster among people and makes more people sick. Some evidence suggests that delta mutants may cause more serious illness among unvaccinated people than previous strains, but more research is needed. Does the COVID-19 vaccine protect children from delta mutations? Yes. The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to help prevent serious illnesses caused by delta mutants. Vaccination of children over the age of 5 can reduce the risk of serious illness. Parents of infants who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine should be vaccinated to protect their children, as vaccination reduces the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to others. What is MIS-C? How is it related to COVID-19? Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is a complication associated with COVID-19. Doctors are not sure of the exact cause, but certain children infected with or exposed to the virus have this condition. MIS-C causes inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, brain, digestive system, kidneys, eyes, and skin. Children may experience prolonged fever, general pain including chest and neck, malaise, headache, rash, red eyes, swelling and redness of the tongue, swelling of the limbs, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, confusion, and dyspnea. I have. In most cases, MIS-C requires hospitalization. Treatment improves most children, but it may take some time for some children to return to baseline behavioral and activity levels. Many patients had a very mild COVID-19 infection about a month before the MIS-C diagnosis was made. How can parents protect their children from MIS-C? Experts do not understand why some children develop MIS-C and others do not. To reduce your child’s risk of getting sick, take steps to keep COVID-19 away from home so that your child is not exposed to the virus. How can parents protect their children from COVID-19? There are several ways you can help protect your child from COVID-19: Get the COVID-19 vaccine and have your child (5 years and older) vaccinated

When in an indoor public space, cover your nose and mouth with a mask and let your child (2 years and older) do the same.

Have your child follow you, 6 feet away from people in other households

Keep your family away from crowded and crowded spaces, especially if the space is poorly ventilated.

When interacting, choose outdoor activities over indoor activities

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and let your child do the same.

Keep your family away from crowded and crowded spaces, especially if the space is poorly ventilated.

When interacting, choose outdoor activities over indoor activities

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and let your child do the same.

Clean the surface of the house frequently to prevent the spread of bacteria

