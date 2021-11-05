



Maine reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, killing an additional seven. 7-day average The number of new cases every day stood at 487.3 on FridayCompared to 470.1 a week ago and 589 a month ago. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 107,074 cases of COVID-19, killing 1,204 people. Republican Senator Susan Collins continued to have high cases in Maine at a Senate Health Commission hearing on Thursday, despite being one of the highest vaccination rates across the country. I asked public health authorities nationwide about being there. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Maine showed the 18th highest COVID-19 cases nationwide on Friday, with a 7-day moving average of 35 cases per 100,000 population. The national average is 22 cases per 100,000 population. In New Hampshire and Vermont, infection rates are also well above the national average. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said at a hearing that Collins had “multiple confounding factors” but that unvaccinated people were at much greater risk. .. “People who are vaccinated are several times less likely to get infected and are several times less likely to be hospitalized or die than those who are not vaccinated,” Fauci said. increase. “I think there were probably multiple confounding factors that could get into the difficult situations your state citizens are experiencing, but vaccines are clearly far superior in terms of protecting you from infection, hospitalization, or death. There is no doubt that it is. Unvaccinated. “ Dr. Nirave Shah, CDC director in Maine, said in recent weeks that uneven intake of vaccines in Maine has been a factor in the spread of the disease in unvaccinated people. For example, the 80 percent immunization rate in Cumberland County is about 20 percent higher than in rural counties such as Franklin, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Oxford. Shah also cites a previously low number of cases in the state as a reason for the continued surge in delta variants in Maine, while calming in other parts of the country. The much more contagious delta mutant has burned out the unvaccinated population, he said. The low number of cases in most of the Maine pandemics means that the unvaccinated population did not have much innate immunity to COVID-19 when the delta mutant was hit. Meanwhile, federal regulators have approved Pfizer vaccines for ages 5-11 this week. The expansion of that age group began this week in Maine, with more school-based regional clinics expected in the coming weeks. In a media briefing at the State and Territory Health Officials Association on Thursday, Shah said one of the major challenges in pediatric deployment was fighting false information about vaccines. Rumors have spread about the COVID-19 vaccine, and one of the most common is the false claim that the vaccine can cause infertility problems. According to the US CDC, the vaccine does not affect childbirth. Shah said false information “complexes efforts” by “shifting the conversation from answering honest and serious questions” by spreading “malicious nonsense.” “I don’t believe anything because parents don’t know what to believe,” Shah said. He said a one-on-one conversation with a pediatrician should help correct incorrect information, but that would be a challenge. According to a national survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in October, 27% of American families were ready to vaccinate their elementary school children as soon as they were approved. However, 35% say they do or do not do so only when needed. One-third is in the “Wait and see” category. This story will be updated. ” Previous Custom House Wharf will be sold after 200 years of family ownership

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/11/05/maine-reports-601-new-cases-of-covid-19-and-7-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos