In a media briefing at the State and Territory Health Officials Association on Thursday, Shah said one of the major challenges in pediatric deployment was fighting false information about vaccines. Rumors have spread about the COVID-19 vaccine, and one of the most common is the false claim that the vaccine can cause infertility problems. According to the US CDC, the vaccine does not affect childbirth.

Shah said false information “complexes efforts” by “shifting the conversation from answering honest and serious questions” by spreading “malicious nonsense.”

“I don’t believe anything because parents don’t know what to believe,” Shah said. He said a one-on-one conversation with a pediatrician should help correct incorrect information, but that would be a challenge.

According to a national survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in October, 27% of American families were ready to vaccinate their elementary school children as soon as they were approved. However, 35% say they do or do not do so only when needed. One-third is in the “Wait and see” category.

This story will be updated.