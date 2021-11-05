COVID-19 vaccine is now available for young children in Erie County





Mardou Locke arrived at the UPMC Health Plan Operations Center on Thursday 90 minutes before the scheduled time because he was eager to get his 10-year-old son Jade vaccinated with COVID-19. Jade wasn’t that enthusiastic. Christine Lazara, RN, gently thrust a needle into the boy’s left arm and administered the vaccine, when he held his mother’s hand. “It hurts a bit like a pinch,” Jade later said. Jade, who lives in Lake City, was one of nearly 100 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Operations Center Thursday afternoon. It is believed to be the first large-scale vaccination clinic in Erie County. Pfizer’s infant COVID-19 vaccine was final approved Tuesday night. “I was looking forward to this because they came up with the vaccine,” said Mardu Rock. “I lost my child to a vaccine-preventable illness, but I wanted to prevent it from happening again.” more:Erie Schliners employees are about to be vaccinated or fired for COVID-19 UPMC may have hosted the first clinic for children aged 5-11, but many other clinics are planned for the next few days. On Friday, St. Vincent Hospital was scheduled to begin vaccination of its infants in one of its five clinics. The regional clinic will be held on November 13th and 20th. LECOM Health is the LECOM Center for Health and Aging, 3910 Schaper Ave, from Tuesday to every Tuesday and Friday. Start vaccination of infants at. People can schedule the COVID-19 vaccine in the following ways: Vaccine providers prefer people to make reservations, but will accommodate carry-on if possible. more:COVID-19 Booster Shots Available in Erie: What You Need to Know Parker Schrefler, 7, said he “feels like a cactus” when he first vaccinated with COVID-19 on Thursday. The Lake City boy and his father, Jay, also arrived at the Operations Center long before the scheduled appointment time. “We just want to get back to normal,” said Jay Schrefler. “I have a newborn baby at home, so I want to take a step forward and protect my baby,” he said. Jade and Parker received less vaccine than those given to older children and adults. According to a study, young children need less for complete protection and can reduce the potential for side effects, said Jason Schnaud, director of emergency, hospitalist and critical care services at UPMC Hamot. .. “We may even give these young children a special orange wristband when they arrive at the clinic. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under the age of 12. Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..

