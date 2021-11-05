Allergy progress highlighted by ACAAI





New Orleans-as American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting Starting on Friday, participants will be able to meet online here in person to catch up on the latest news on allergy prevention and management and a variety of topics organized by the name of the organization. Some of the highlight presentations include: Eggs introduced during infancy may reduce the risk of later egg allergies. According to survey data on about 1,200 children, those who were 6 years old and had egg allergies did not eat eggs for the first 9 months, but the average infancy egg intake of those who have not had egg allergies since then. The amount was almost one per week. Four years ago, guidelines were introduced to require infants to be exposed to peanut protein with the aim of preventing the development of peanut allergies. However, in another study, less than half of parents said they never recommended it by their primary care physician (PCP). “According to our research, PCP is discussing ideas for early introduction of peanuts with infant parents, but most parents do not recommend starting peanuts by the age of 11 months,” ACAAI said. The lead author of the study stated in a press release. During pregnancy, it is advisable to test anyone reporting a penicillin allergy to make sure it is genuine. In a small study, all women allergic to allergies showed negative results on the prick test.This is important because penicillin is very effective against Group B Streptococcus An infectious disease that commonly occurs and can damage newborns. “If [a woman] If labeled as allergic, she will be offered less effective and perhaps more harmful antibiotics. It is important to remove the penicillin label prior to the need for penicillin, “said Dr. Marianaka Stealth, chair of the ACAAI Drug Allergy Task Force. In other news expected from the conference, researchers found that asthmatic Hispanic Americans are very likely to get worse during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to Caucasian and African Americans, and asthmatic teenagers. Is generally adult care. The following new clinical trial reports are also on the agenda: Phase II trials containing antisense oligonucleotides targeting prekallikrein, seen as a potential prophylactic therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE) In Phase II, another oral drug called KVD900, a randomized trial of another anti-kallikrein treatment for HAE Secondary analysis from Phase IIIa Captain Study The so-called triple therapy in asthma that combines umeclidinium, vilanterol, and fluticasone Navigator research Tezepermab, a biopharmacy for asthma in clinical trials Early data on potential COVID-19 treatments targeting the caspase enzyme are thought to be involved in the multi-organ inflammatory conditions sometimes seen in infections. Of course, the conference will also feature various symposiums, “Product Theater” presentations, lectures, and hands-on management sessions. There are also pros and cons to treating mild asthma. Specifically, whether the patient should start a two-drug daily inhaler immediately or use an on-demand, short-acting beta agonist. And at the meeting, which ends on Monday, we will see the appointment of ACAAI’s new president. Mark Corbet, MD, Opening a private business in Louisville, Kentucky. John Gieber He was the editor-in-chief from 2014 to 2021. He is currently a regular contributor. Please enable JavaScript and display Comments using Disqus.

