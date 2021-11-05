Guardian error suggesting that unvaccinated deaths are currently the majority

November 5, 2021

What was claimed The “overwhelming majority” of people who died of Covid-19 in the UK are currently unvaccinated. Our verdict The latest report from the UKHSA, including data from the United Kingdom, shows that vaccinated people now die more than unvaccinated people. This is due to the high proportion of the population currently vaccinated.

“According to CDC data, the vast majority of people currently dying from Covid in the United States are not vaccinated. The same is true in the United Kingdom.” In today’s focus podcast, ..

WhatsApp readers asked about the allegations in the November 1st episode. Focus on today’s Guardian podcast It states that in the United Kingdom, as in the United States, the “majority” of people currently dying from Covid-19 are not vaccinated.

The subheading on the podcast’s web page also states that “the majority of people who died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom and the United States are not vaccinated.”

While this was NS Just a while ago In the British pandemic, as claimed, this is no longer the “now” case.The podcast will discuss September later National Bureau of Statistics Report This indicates that between January and July 2021, 37.4% of unvaccinated people’s deaths were involved in Covid-19, compared to 0.8% of vaccinated people. increase. This is correct, but it does not mean that most people dying from Covid-19 in the UK at this time are not vaccinated.

The latest report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was published in the week starting October 25th. Looking at the death of Covid-19, now Vaccinated than unvaccinated I’m dying of a British illness.

For example, data from September 23 to October 24 reported 1,209 deaths for fully vaccinated people in the 1980s and above, compared to 143 for non-vaccinated people and partially vaccinated people. Then 40 people died.

This also applies to other countries in the United Kingdom. In scotlandFrom September 25th to October 22nd, 454 people died in two vaccinations, 12 died in one vaccination, and 64 in unvaccinated people. Death was reported.of Northern IrelandFrom September 27 to October 24, 2021, 83 deaths were reported for fully vaccinated individuals, 6 for partially vaccinated individuals, and 27 for non-vaccinated individuals. Welsh figures are not published.

These documents in different countries have slightly different criteria used to define death by Covid-19. England numbers are based on death within 28 days of a positive test, or Covid-19 is reported on a death certificate. Northern Ireland figures are as follows: Although based on deaths within 28 days of a positive test, Scotland is derived from the number of deaths that used Covid-19 as the root cause of death certificates (and previous positive tests).

Does this tell me anything about the effectiveness of the vaccine?

As we have written About many Previously, this did not mean that the vaccine was not working.

UKHSA in the same document To tell: “In situations where the population is very vaccinated, even with highly effective vaccines, the majority of the population is vaccinated, and only because the majority of the population is vaccinated. Partial cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are expected. No vaccine is 100% more effective than unvaccinated. ”

“This is especially true because vaccination is prioritized for individuals who are more sensitive or at high risk for serious illness,” he added.

In other words, vaccination significantly reduces the risk of death from Covid-19, but in the UK, a large number of people are vaccinated, the highest intake and the first to serve the most vulnerable. Many people are expected to be sick with Covid-19 because it has been vaccinated.

Comparing the number of deaths per 100,000 people who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated, Mortality It is much higher for unvaccinated people. NS Recent report of National Bureau of Statistics Between January 2 and September 24, 2021, the risk of age-adjusted mortality associated with Covid-19 was 32 times higher in unvaccinated people than in fully vaccinated people. I found out.

In most cases Recent reports, UKHSA estimated that the vaccine is 65-95% effective in preventing symptomatic treatment with delta variants of Covid-19. taller than Level of protection against severe illness and death.

The UKHSA document also lists the number of deaths in vaccinated or unvaccinated people, or cases of Covid-19. No It is used to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine.we have Previously written For some of the potential inaccuracies in commenting on vaccine efficacy using this type of data. This includes the difficulty of accurately estimating the number of unvaccinated people and behavioral changes between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The UKHSA also notes that there is evidence that vaccines provide debilitating protection over time for infectious and symptomatic diseases. However, protection against severe illness is said to remain “high” in most groups 5 months after the second dose.

I still have Program booster In the UK, people who belong to a vulnerable group and were vaccinated more than 6 months ago will be vaccinated with additional vaccines.