UPMC plans to receive 10K covid vaccination for children on day 1





Throughout the health system, UPMC plans to book 10,000 Covid vaccinations in the first 24 hours of availability for children aged 5 to 11, officials said Friday. .. Dr. Alejandro Hoberman, president of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics, said most of these vaccines are given in the pediatrics department of the health system because they are the most accessible and comfortable for children and their parents. He encouraged parents who have questions or concerns about any aspect of the vaccine, or any vaccine, to talk to a pediatrician. Child size dose Pfizer vaccine approved For children aged 5 to 11 years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. The vaccine is one-third the dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for adults and older children and should be given twice every 21 days. Hoberman said it was the lowest dose possible while providing protection to the children. According to Hoberman, about 750 children have died from the virus since the pandemic began. That’s four times as many children have died from the flu epidemic over the last two decades. “Some might say it’s cheap, but in my eyes, 750 is too much,” he said. “Each one was a child who lost a long future and left behind those who loved them.” He said Covid-19 is now a predominantly vaccine-preventable childhood illness, such as measles and polio. “It recognizes the virus and provides instructions for training their bodies to help the body reduce or eliminate the virus,” Hoberman said of the vaccine. “It trained the body, then it’s gone. The vaccine doesn’t stick.” As pediatricians and pharmacies continue to vaccinate children, UPMC doctors are also looking to another unvaccinated population: pregnant women. Only about one-third of pregnant women locally and nationwide chose the covid-19 vaccine. According to doctors, some mothers died and others were ill for the first few weeks after birth and could not see the newborn. “These are healthy young women who are ecstatic about getting pregnant. They are joyful women thinking of becoming mothers who can become seriously ill with covid-19,” said UPMC-Magee Womens Hospital Obstetrics. Dr. Richard Beigi, Medical and President, said. In Auckland. “This doesn’t have to be this way,” he said, with nothing data showing that pregnant people are at higher risk than the average of serious covid-related outcomes. “Unfortunately, some mothers lost their lives, while others were ill before and after giving birth and couldn’t see their newborn for weeks.” A vaccine clinic for pregnant women is scheduled for November 17th at UPMC Maggie from 2pm to 5pm. Officials said the walk-in was welcome. Beigi said she understands the pauses that such a decision could give to pregnant women, and that pregnant women are properly concerned about their health and fetal health. “Unfortunately, the focus is on theoretical risks rather than actual illness risks,” he said.

