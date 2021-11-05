Pediatric Vaccine Clinic Opens at Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday, says Scott – CBS Baltimore





Baltimore (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said a vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11 will open at the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday. Shots are only available by appointment from 8am to noon and parents or guardians must take their child to the vaccination clinic and present their ID. read more: Deadly shootings in Annapolis, two men charged in October Appointments can be scheduled by visiting covax.baltimorecity.gov Alternatively, call the Baltimore City Health Department COVID-19 Call Center (443-984-8650). The clinic is run by a partnership between the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and the Baltimore City Health Department, which is affiliated with Five Medicine. read more: Two people charged with murdering a Rosedale man and his son, police say “Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect children from COVID-19. The Ministry of Health has expanded its clinical partnership with the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Five Medicines to bring this important resource to pediatric residents. “We are delighted to be able to provide this to you,” said Dr. Leticia Girasa, Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department. Individuals over the age of 12 can access to schedule bookings. Field hospital website Alternatively, call the Convention Center Field Hospital Call Center (410-649-6200). The city also has clinics planned for: Other news: Three new penguins chicks arrive at Maryland Zoo Tuesday, November 9th, 4 pm-6:30pm Dicky Hill Elementary / Junior High School, 5025 Dicky Hill Road

Wednesday, November 10th, 10 am-1pm Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington Street.

Thursday, November 11th Access Art, 2446 Washington Boulevard from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Saturday, November 13th, 10 am-3pm NAACP National Headquarters, 4805 Mount Hope Drive.

