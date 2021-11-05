Genes associated with doubling the risk of death from COVID-19 discovered by British scientists





A man wearing a protective mask passed an illustration of the virus outside a regional scientific center on August 3, 2020, during an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oldham, England. REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo

November 5 (Reuters)-British scientists have identified a gene version that may be associated with twice the risk of lung failure due to COVID-19. Open up the possibilities of targeted medicine. High-risk genetic mutations are located in the chromosomal region and are also associated with doubling the risk of death in COVID-19 patients under the age of 60. Researchers at Oxford University said on Friday that about 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk version of the gene, a finding that results in numerous deaths and COVIDs found in some British communities. He added that it may partially explain the devastation caused by 19 in the Indian subcontinent. scientist foundThe increased risk is due to genes that regulate the activity of other genes, including a gene called LZTFL1, which is involved in the response of lung cells to the virus. As a result, genetic variants can block the proper response to the virus between the cells that line the airways and lungs. However, LZTFL1 does not affect the immune system, which makes antibodies to fight off the infection, researchers said, adding that people with the mutant should respond normally to the vaccine. This study shows that “how the lungs respond to infection is important. This is important because most treatments focus on changing the way the immune system responds to the virus.” And research. Dr. Ragib Ali of the University of Cambridge is an advisor on the ethnicity of COVID-19 and the British Cabinet Office, even after considering the high proportion of COVID-19 risk factors such as work in public work. “South Asians still have an unexplained excess risk” living in densely populated areas. “This may be because it is likely to carry this gene, which increases the risk of death when infected,” the new study added. The findings were published in the Nature Genetics Journal. In a statement, Dr. Simon Bidi, an intensive care specialist at the University of Edinburgh, said the study “provides convincing evidence of the role of LZFTL1 in the lungs of patients with severe COVID-19, but confirms it. Needs further research. ” Investigation result. Report by Pushkala Aripaka in Bangalore. Edited by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Anil D’Silva, Nancy Lapid, Christine Soares, David Gregorio Our standard: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

