Reduced Covid infections among high school students in the UK | Coronavirus

A Covid infection broke out among high school students in the UK for the first time in a few weeks, but experts from the government’s pandemic advisory board Warning Deaths and hospitalizations from the disease could surge over the next nine days across the UK.

According to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, the prevalence of children aged 11 to 16 between the ages of 7 and 11 fell to 7.5% in the week through October 30 and rose throughout September. However, it fell from the highest value of 9.1%. Last week.

The prevalence is much higher than any other age group in the UK, but scientists said it could indicate that cases had peaked in the UK, at least for the foreseeable future. Although the data include the half-week of October, when children are less mixed, ONS said tests conducted during the week leading up to October 30 were able to identify infected people before the break. I am.

ONS figures have raised expectations that the wave of illness that hit schools early in the fall semester may finally diminish.