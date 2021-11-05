Historical cartoonsExBulletin

Connect with us

Let's take a look at the history of vaccines at school.
It was over 200 years ago that children had to be vaccinated for the first time to go to school. sick? smallpox..

Last 40 yearsIn all 50 states of the United States, parents who want their children to enroll in public or private schools should be vaccinated against infectious diseases such as: Polio Measles. The reason is simple. High rates of vaccination dramatically reduced deaths and almost eliminated some illnesses.

But as long as there is a vaccine People who oppose themFormerly known as the “anti-vaccine”.They have brought many legal challenges over the years, but the US Supreme Court Domination The constitutionality of school vaccines was mandated almost a century ago, and it has been largely supported to this day.

However, there is also a strong tradition of granting vaccination exemptions based on religious and philosophical beliefs. At times, the coercion was loose and did not want to punish students for not sending them to school.

But if the disease develops or recurs, so does the vaccine campaign and the very powerful one, the mandatory one.

Scroll down to see the historic timeline of vaccines at school.

The war between humans and microbes goes back centuries. One of our biggest victories was smallpox. The earliest evidence of smallpox is in the mummified corpse of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses V. Smallpox was far more deadly than COVID. The case fatality rate has reached 30%. Smallpox has traveled around the world through trade expeditions.

1796: British doctor Edward Jenner succeeds in vaccinating a child named James Phipps with pus collected from cowpox pustules. The principles go back centuries to traditional smallpox prevention practices in Central Asia, India, China and Africa. 1818: The first known school vaccine obligation comes from the King of Wittenberg in Germany.

1827: Boston is the first US city to require all children enrolled in public schools to provide evidence of vaccination. Throughout the 19th century, more US states need smallpox vaccines. Smallpox mortality has decreased by 88% in Europe after the adoption of the vaccine. 1980: The World Health Organization has declared that smallpox has been officially eradicated.

1938: Polio survivor President Franklin D. Roosevelt founded the March of Dimes to fund polio research. Early 1950s: There are 25,000 to 50,000 new cases of polio each year in the United States.Polio is afraid "Next to the atomic bomb" And it mainly affects children under the age of five. It leaves many permanently disabled and some dead.

1955: Jonas Salk introduced his polio vaccine after a field trial of 2 million children in a public school. However, due to a lab error, the live virus was injected into 200,000 children, necessitating the termination of the first mass vaccination program in the United States. NS "Cutter incident" It led to effective federal regulation of the vaccine, but prolonged distrust.

As long as there is a vaccine, there are people who oppose it (formerly) "Vaccination opponents"). 1885: Up to 100,000 people in Leicester, England, oppose vaccination. They hang Edward Jenner with a statue.

"No shots or schools" 1980: All 50 states have legislation requiring vaccinations for school admission.

1998: Andrew Wakefield publishes a notorious flawed article that raises questions about the link between autism and the MMR vaccine. 2010: The article was withdrawn due to bad data, and Wakefield, who also has private economic interests, is banned from medical practice. Still, vaccine denials are increasing, in part due to misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The 2020 School Coronavirus and Vaccine COVID-19 pandemic will lead many children to miss the basic vaccine. And it stirs up feelings about vaccination.

False information and political polarization have undermined efforts to combat this pandemic, but there are signs that employer-based vaccine obligations are working. Can the school's COVID-19 vaccine obligation lead us to herd immunity, as we have against illness throughout history? Or can it simply bring more resistance than ever before?

