San Diego COVID-19 Vaccine Booster User Guide

Are you struggling to understand all the information that swirls around the Coronavirus Vaccine Booster? You are not alone.

In recent weeks, federal and state officials have given a green light to a large area of ​​the population to get boosters. However, they were not always clear and did so using words that provided limited guidance on whether certain people should receive injections and which vaccines should be given.

Here is a brief summary of what you need to know, from several perspectives from local researchers.

Wait, who is eligible for booster again?

If you received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago and are 65 years of age or older, you are eligible. Qualified if you are young and took the last shot at least 6 months ago, if you are in high risk of COVID-19 health, or if you live or work in more environments There is a possibility of infection. This includes people living in prisons and homeless shelters, health care workers, people with liver disease, diabetes and other underlying disorders.

But here are those guidelines. Outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a bit more complicated.According to the agency, anyone over the age of 65 should do it Get a booster if enough time has passed since the last shot and make similar recommendations for people aged 50-64 Fundamental medical condition..But the CDC is simply for qualified young people May Choose to get a booster.

The status of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is clearer, as the CDC recommends that anyone who received the one-shot vaccine more than two months ago return for a few seconds.

Why are all hedges and why vaccines different?

Part of the answer is that there is still sufficient evidence that the vaccine will prevent COVID-19 hospitalization and death in most people, but protection is slightly reduced between the elderly and the sick, Says Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease expert at Rady Children’s Hospital. Sawyer is part of a scientific advisory board recommending that the Food and Drug Administration approve all three vaccines and voted in favor of the current booster deployment.

“People in the younger age group are not really at significant risk, especially in the absence of underlying health,” he said. “If they’re worried about COVID, certainly get a booster. If not, or if for some reason you’re really worried about the side effects of the vaccine, you’ll need to get a booster in short supply. there is no.”

This is the same advice Sawyer gave to Lady’s pediatric residents, many in their 20s and 30s, and one of his daughters, a health care worker in their mid-30s.

Regardless of age, health, or occupation, Johnson & Johnson Booster approval reflects data from many groups showing that a single dose of this vaccine is not as effective as the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. .. NS CDC A study based on data from March to August found that the one-shot vaccine was about 70% protective against COVID-19 hospitalization and the other vaccines were about 90% effective. ..

Where can I shoot?

Most often the same place you went to get immunity this year or last: pharmacies, county-operated sites, community health systems.

Booster deployment began slowly and unevenly among vaccine providers in late September. But now, the University of California, San Diego, Kaiser Permanente, and Sharp Healthcare offer boosters for all three vaccines, according to the information available on the spokespersons and websites for these systems. A Scripps Health spokeswoman confirmed that it offers Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Many of these medical systems reach out to patients to let them know that they can come for boosters, but you can also contact your provider.

Pharmacy chains such as CVS and Ralphs are asking you to schedule booster bookings online. In the case of CVS, some stores only offer Moderna vaccines that have not yet been approved by boosters. The location provides Pfizer shots.

Large public vaccine sites, such as those near Petco Park and Delmar Fairgrounds, were closed earlier this year due to declining dose demand and the emergence of numerous smaller vaccine sites. According to county spokesman Mike Workman, immunity is now available in more than 300 locations throughout the region.

MyTurn, the state vaccine scheduling systemmyturn.ca.gov), To see if you qualify as a booster and find a vaccine site near you.

What are included in these shots and how do they “boost” immunity?

The content of the booster shot is the same as the original vaccine. For Pfizer and Moderna, it is an RNA molecule with genetic instructions that teaches your body to recognize and attack the surface of the coronavirus. Johnson & Johnson uses a modified common cold virus to slip essentially the same instructions into cells, triggering an immune response.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson use exactly the same dose of the first vaccine as a booster, while Modana uses half the dose.

These shots still fire the immune cells around you from the time you were first vaccinated, leading to stronger and longer lasting protection. Most cells that respond to vaccines and infections eventually die. However, some are ready to launch a quick counterattack in case they are exposed to the virus again. Known as memory cells, these immune cells include T cells, which can kill infected cells, and B cells, which make antibodies that can latch the virus and prevent infection.

Shane Crotty, a researcher at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, says he and his colleagues have learned that the COVID-19 vaccine provokes a potent B-cell and T-cell memory response. However, the level of antibodies floating in human blood decreases over time. Vaccine maker research has shown that boosters can bring these levels back. Crotty believes that the vaccine can be maintained longer with additional doses.

“This is basically a cost-benefit analysis performed by the immune system. It takes years of actual calories and energy to make antibodies,” Crotti said. “Overall, immunological memory looks good on these vaccines, so it will probably occur after three doses.”

Can vaccines be mixed and combined?

Yes, but the CDC isn’t taking a position on the real issue — should you do that?

“Some people prefer the type of vaccine they receive first, while others prefer another booster. CDC recommendations allow this type of mix-and-match administration of booster shots,” he said. The store says. October 21st Statement..

It is no coincidence that the agency’s statement is ambiguous. The companies that developed these shots are only testing their own vaccine boosters, so data on coronavirus vaccine mixing and matching is limited.

However, there is some evidence to suggest that vaccine mixing is safe and effective. This included an ongoing study by the National Institutes of Health, where about 450 people obtained the same vaccine or a different brand of booster that they originally obtained. especiallyThe antibody levels of the first person vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were usually increased 33-fold or 56-fold, respectively, when vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna boosters. In contrast, the second dose of Johnson & Johnson increased antibodies by a factor of 4.6. ..

“If you originally got Moderna or Pfizer, it’s okay to get either booster. They will be pretty much the same,” Crotty said. “For the J & J vaccine, that’s not the case,” he added. “If you’re looking at an immune response and you’re willing to do it, it seems pretty clear that it’s better to mix and match there.”

Other reports including British studies The combination and matching of AstraZeneca and RNA vaccines, announced in June, has been shown to elicit a stronger antibody response than the two AstraZeneca shots. Both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines use the common cold virus, which is loaded with instructions to provoke a reaction to the coronavirus.

However, Crotty emphasizes that it is also reasonable to use the original vaccine. And he points out that the effectiveness of the vaccine, measured from large-scale real-world studies, is stronger evidence than the immune response detected in the laboratory. One such study by Johnson & Johnson, Announced in late SeptemberThe second shot of the vaccine reported that it was 94% effective in preventing people from getting sick with COVID-19.

In some cases, side-effect concerns can influence the decision to mix and match, Sawyer of Rady’s said. Serious side effects are rare with all three vaccines, but Pfizer and Modana shots are associated with some cases of myocarditis, inflammation of the tissues around the heart, and Johnson & Johnson shots are some of the serious blood clots. Caused that case. However, these symptoms only occur in a few cases per million vaccinated people, so the best bet is to consult your doctor.

“It’s not part of the official recommendations. It’s the responsibility of each individual and / or doctor to provide counseling,” Sawyer said. It’s not like the CDC says, “If you’ve ever had a blood clot, don’t get another Johnson & Johnson (dose).” “

Do I need to keep getting boosters on a regular basis?

This is not always the case, according to Sawyer and Crotty. This is especially true if studies suggest that vaccines provoke a strong immunological memory response. But I know the time.

“I can imagine that there may be a subset of the population that requires regular dosing and another group that does not,” Sawyer said, saying that people in the high-risk group are more likely than anyone else. He added that it may require frequent booster immunity.

Both Pfizer and Moderna CEOs say the booster dose can be as routine as an annual flu shot. That’s possible, but Crotty points out that it’s clearly in the interest of these companies to convince the public that they need regular boosters.

Another major factor in determining how often boosters are needed is the virus itself. The original strain first found in Wuhan, China, mutates to an increasing list of viral variants, from the alpha strain first found in the United Kingdom to the delta originally found in India but now described. Did. largely New infectious diseases in the United States

The virus continues to mutate. After all, that’s what the virus does. However, while it has raised concerns that new strains that invalidate the vaccine may occur, Crotty is more optimistic.

“There is definitely uncertainty there. The evolution of the virus was more surprising than most of us expected,” he said. “(But) the changes in antigenic escape, which were actually just a handful of changes, and the same handful of them continue to emerge.”