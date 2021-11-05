6 foods to help control blood sugar

November National Diabetes Month.. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 10.5% of the US population has diabetes. There are several forms of conditions, but the three most common types are: Type 1, Type 2, and Pregnant Diabetes mellitus.

All types of diabetes are associated with elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels, but each condition depends on its origin, the population affected by it, and other factors. However, there are some things in common when it comes to management, especially when it comes to diet and lifestyle choices.

What is Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes and affects 90% to 95% of diabetics. When a person is diagnosed with type 2, the cells of the body do not respond to hormones (Insulin) Helps the body utilize the sugar (glucose) in the blood for energy. As a result, a person may have high levels of sugar in his blood (Hyperglycemia).

Over time, when you get hyperglycemic Nerve injury When Sight problems.. People with type 2 diabetes are also at increased risk Heart disease And metabolic syndrome You are twice as likely to develop cardiovascular disease or have a stroke as you are without diabetes.

Diet and type 2 diabetes

If you are a person with type 2 diabetes and are considering which foods to include in your diet to best manage your diabetes, choosing foods that support your heart health can also help. While there are many foods that are diabetes-friendly and can be part of a healthy diet for the heart, there are some sparkling stars that offer unique benefits to those who manage their condition.

together Reduce additional sugar intakeChoosing freshly baked recipes instead of fried foods, limiting alcohol, and eating these six foods can have a lasting impact on your overall health.

blueberry

Artem Beliaikin / Pexels



Humble blueberries are one of the best foods to eat when managing diabetes, especially if you have sweet teeth. Eating these berries can satisfy your sweet cravings without the addition of sugar while providing essential nutrients like fiber and vitamin C.

In a 2020, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, researchers investigated the effect of blueberry intake on cardiac metabolic parameters in 1952. Overweight Men between the ages of 51 and 75 with type 2 diabetes.

Over 8 weeks, participants were randomly assigned to one of two interventions: 22 grams of lyophilized blueberries (equivalent to 1 cup of fresh blueberries daily) or 22 grams of energy and carbohydrate content matched. Placebo powder on lyophilized blueberries with their regular diet.

The results showed that eating blueberries for 8 weeks improved the heart health of men with type 2 diabetes. Hemoglobin A1c When Triglyceride levels..

Sprinkle berries on top of oatmeal, add to salads, or just enjoy a handful for yourself.

Walnut

Olegmagni / Pexel



Adding walnuts to your diet is an easy way to support cardiovascular health. This is an important part of overall health care if you have diabetes.

Eating walnuts is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Specifically, a 2021 study showed that people who ate more than 5 servings of walnuts a week had a 23% lower risk of dying. Cardiovascular disease Compared to those who didn’t eat walnuts.

In a 2010 study, participants were randomly assigned to follow a walnut-rich free diet (about 26 halves) or a walnut-free free diet, which weighed 56 grams per day.

They found that eating a diet rich in 2 ounces of walnuts daily for 8 weeks significantly improved the function of the lining of blood vessels (endothelial function) in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Top the toast with walnut butter, sprinkle half of the walnuts on the salad, coat the fish with crushed walnuts and then bake.

prune

Isabelle Rozenbaum & Frederic Cirou / Getty



When choosing dried fruits, or any fruit in that regard, prunes are with their fiber Low glycemic index..

Studies show that snacking on prunes can increase satiety and reduce the amount of food you eat later in the day. If you’re thinking about managing your blood sugar, be aware that prunes don’t cause a significant increase in blood sugar and insulin.

People with diabetes may have weaker bones and a higher risk of fractures than people without diabetes. Prunes are a natural source of nutrients needed for bone health, such as boron and potassium. Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day can also help prevent. Bone loss in postmenopausal women..

Prepare prunes for a light meal on the go, or try making a homemade trail mix with prunes and nuts.

Unsweetened Greek yogurt

Julia_Sudnitskaya / Getty



Eating dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt helps prevent type 2 diabetes. This may be related to the nutrients these foods provide.

Milk protein has been shown to increase postprandial insulin response and decrease postprandial glycemic response in both healthy and type 2 diabetic individuals.

Moreover, Live probiotics What is contained in Greek yogurt may help improve blood sugar status.

Try adding fresh berries and sliced ​​nuts to unsweetened Greek yogurt, or make a smoothie with Greek yogurt or low-fat milk.

salmon

Christina Pap / Pexel



Salmon is one of the best sources of heart health Omega 3 fatty acids Not only other important nutrients.

The American Heart Association recommends that everyone, including diabetics, eat salmon and other non-fried fish twice a week.

A 2016 study that followed young adults for 25 years showed that eating non-greasy fish reduced participants’ risk of hypertension and abnormal cholesterol measurements in later years.

In diabetic women, the higher the fish intake, the lower the risk of sudden cardiac death.

Serve the grilled salmon with vegetables or throw it all on the grill.

Oats

Couple / Pexel cup



People with diabetes, and those at risk of diabetes, are encouraged to consume at least the same amount of fiber recommended for all Americans: 25 grams of fiber per day.

One of the many reasons for the recommended intake for diabetics is that dietary fiber promotes glycemic control.Oats are a good source Soluble dietary fiber It is rich in β-glucan, a compound associated with reducing the response between postprandial glucose and insulin.

According to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in 2015, oat intake significantly reduced fasting blood glucose, total cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“Bad” cholesterol) People with diabetes compared to people without diabetes.