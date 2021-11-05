Janey announces family-friendly COVID Vaccine Clinic near Boston to address violence at Henderson School





The city will host a family vaccine clinic with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate near Boston, providing shots to newly qualified children aged 5 to 11 years. Deputy Mayor Kim Janny announced at a press conference on Friday. The clinic will start next week in Mattapan, Dochester, Hyde Park and Roslindale and will be held on the same day, time and place. Until the end of the year. They provide first and second doses for all people over the age of 5 and boosters for qualified individuals. “We work with community partners, health centers and schools to ensure that students and families are safe, informed and have access to vaccines,” said Jenny, who recommended the Bostonian to vaccinate against the flu. rice field.

She said the city-wide positive rate for COVID-19 is relatively stable at 2.1%. “We are also investing an additional $ 500,000 in a previously funded equity coalition that is implementing the vaccine dissemination and color community,” Jenny said. The city’s Latino vaccination rate has risen 36% since April, and has risen 29% among Black Boston citizens, she said. Janey also responded Proceedings Submitted by the ACLU on Thursday on behalf of hundreds of uncontained people evacuating to tents in the areas of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. A complaint filed by ACLU and Wilmar Hale Law Offices in Massachusetts to a single judge in the Suffolk County Supreme Court has been filed by city officials illegally. Mass and Cass camp They often destroy their property in the process without identifying the right housing options for them. Janey said he could not comment on the proceedings, but said the city would follow the court. “Our approach was a public health approach,” she said, adding that the city first provided notice and also provided storage of people’s belongings. “We are not asking anyone to remove or leave the street without first identifying the right place,” she said. It can mean treatment or bed in a “low threshold” setting. “We are working hard to make the right treatment and shelter options available to the individual needs of the people who live in the streets and live in tents,” Jenny said. rice field. She also talked about the situation at William W. Henderson Inclusion School in 61-year-old Dochester. The principal was attacked A student unknowingly knocked her on Wednesday and sent her to the hospital, suffering an injury. “My heart is on the principals, staff, and families affected by this violence,” Jenny said. “There is no violence in our school. We need to ensure that our students and staff are in school and can be there safely.” She said the school remains closed on Fridays, but support staff are on site to assist staff and students. According to Jenny, Brenda Casselius held a virtual meeting Thursday night to hear from Henderson students and family. Caserius and her team are working with Henderson staff to prepare “the best way to get students back into the classroom next week,” Jenny said. “We are doing everything we can to support affected staff and students and deal with trauma. This event is due to the importance of social workers in our school and the pandemic. It emphasizes continued investment and social and emotional learning to recover, “she said. Sahar Fatima can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @sara_fatima..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/05/nation/janey-announces-family-covid-vaccine-clinics-boston-neighborhoods-addresses-violence-henderson/

