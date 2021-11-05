Peterborough Bird Breeder urged compliance with regulations to reduce risk of bird flu





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> After numerous cases of bird flu (also known as bird flu) have been identified in the United Kingdom, Scotland and Wales, the Bird Flu Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared throughout the United Kingdom to stop the spread of the disease. This means that it is now legally required to take many precautions, whether the bird breeder runs a commercial poultry business or has a small herd in the backyard. increase. The preventive zone means that all bird breeders must, among other things, do the following: Separate ducks and geese from other poultry. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Make sure that the place where the bird is kept is not attractive to wild birds. For example, netting a pond or removing food sources for wild birds. Feed and water birds in closed areas to discourage wild birds. Minimize movement in and out of the bird enclosure. Cleans and disinfects footwear to keep bird habitats clean and tidy. Reduce existing contamination by cleaning and disinfecting concrete areas and fenced moist or moist areas. Free-range birds should be bred in a fenced area and fenced ponds, waterways and permanent water (except in certain situations such as zoo birds). Keepers with more than 500 birds are subject to additional requirements, such as the need to restrict access to non-essential people on the site. Workers should change clothes and shoes before entering the bird enclosure and regularly clean and disinfect on-site vehicles to limit the risk of spreading the disease. Detailed requirements are set out in the AIPZ directive itself, and this DEFRA is accompanied by a detailed biosecurity guide and self-assessment checklist to help bird breeders implement the requirements. Councilor Steve Allen, Minister of Housing, Culture and Community of the Peterborough City Council, said:Placed by governmentAre there only a few chickens in the backyard, or are they poultry commercially on the farm? “For us, it is very important to protect the life of a commercial bird keeper, the health of birds kept as pets, and the population of wild birds, so to everyone who cares for poultry. Please keep an eye on them. If there are any signs of illness, always be aware of cleaning and working practices in line with AIPZ requirements. “The risk to public health is very low, and I would like to emphasize that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, can still be safely eaten, according to the Food Standards Agency.” All bird breeders are advised to register poultry, even if they are kept as pets. The Department of Animal and Plant Hygiene (APHA) can then contact poultry at the time of outbreak. This is a legal requirement if you have more than 50 birds. Poultry breeders who are concerned about bird health should contact their veterinarian and should immediately report any suspected bird disease to the DEFRA Rural Services Helpline at 03000 200301. The general public is asked not to touch dead wild birds and instead report to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77). APHA operates a free disease alert service for bird zookeepers. You can sign up at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apha-alert-subscription-service. For more information on bird flu, including disease symptoms and best practice advice, please visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu.

