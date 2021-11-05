According to Pfizer, COVID-19 Pilcut Hospital, 90% risk of death

Washington (AP) — Pfizer said Friday that COVID-19’s antiviral drug reduced hospitalization and mortality in high-risk adults by almost 90% as pharmaceutical companies joined the competition for easy-to-use drugs. Announced. Treat coronavirus.

Currently, most COVID-19 treatments require IV or injection. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill has already been considered by the Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results and became the first country approved by the UK on Thursday.

Pfizer said it would call on the FDA and international regulators to approve the pill as soon as possible after an independent expert recommended stopping the company’s research based on the strength of the results. Once Pfizer is applied, the FDA can make decisions within weeks or months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, researchers around the world have been competing to find tablets to treat COVID-19 that can be taken at home to relieve symptoms, speed recovery, and keep people away from the hospital. ..

Dr. John Melers, director of infectious diseases at the University of Pittsburgh, who was not involved in Pfizer’s research, said having tablets to treat early COVID-19 “will be a very important step forward. “.

“If someone develops symptoms and is tested positive, they can ask for a prescription from a local pharmacy, as with many infections,” he said.

On Friday, Pfizer released preliminary results from a study of 775 adults. Patients who received company medication with another antiviral drug immediately after showing COVID-19 symptoms had a higher total rate of hospitalization or death after 1 month compared to patients taking dummy pills. It decreased by 89%. Less than 1% of patients taking the drug needed to be hospitalized and no one died. In the comparison group, 7% were hospitalized and 7 died.

In an interview, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Michael Dorsten, said, “We wanted something special, but good drugs are almost 90% effective and 100% dead. I rarely see them equipped with protection. “

Study participants were unvaccinated, had mild to moderate COVID-19, and were considered at high risk of hospitalization due to health problems such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Treatment began within 3-5 days of initial symptoms and lasted 5 days. Patients who previously received the drug showed slightly better results, emphasizing the need for prompt testing and treatment.

Pfizer reports few details about side effects, but said the incidence of problems was similar between groups at about 20%.

An independent group of medical professionals monitoring the trial recommended that the trial be stopped early when the interim results showed such clear benefits. The data have not yet been published for external reviews, which is the normal process for reviewing new medical research.

Top US health officials continue to emphasize that vaccination remains the best way to protect against infection. However, tens of millions of adults have not yet been vaccinated, and more, globally, effective and easy-to-use treatments will be important to curb the wave of future infections.

Later this month, the FDA set up a public meeting to consider Merck’s tablets, known as molnupiravir. The company reported in September that its drug reduced hospitalization and mortality rates by 50%. Experts warned against comparing preliminary results due to differences in studies, such as where the study was conducted and what type of mutant was in circulation.

“It’s too early to say who won the 100-meter dash,” Melers said. “There is a big difference between 50% and 90%, but we need to make sure that the population is equal.”

While Merck tablets go a step further in the US regulatory process, Pfizer’s drugs may benefit from a safety profile that is more familiar to regulators with less danger signals. Pregnant women were excluded from Merck’s trials because of the potential risk of birth defects, but Pfizer’s medications did not have similar restrictions. Merck’s drugs work by interfering with the genetic code of the coronavirus, a new approach to destroying the virus.

Pfizer’s drugs are part of a decade-old family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors that have revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. These drugs block important enzymes that the virus needs to multiply in the human body.

The drug was first identified during a SARS outbreak in Asia in 2003. Last year, researchers at the company decided to revive the drug and study COVID-19, given the similarities between the two coronaviruses.

The United States has approved another antiviral drug against COVID-19, remdesivir, and three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the virus. However, they had to be given by IV or hospital or clinic injections, and the limited supply was strained by the final surge of delta mutants.

Pfizer shares surged more than 8% in trading on Friday morning.