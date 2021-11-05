Health
COVID-19 Booster Shot for people over 12 years old in Nunavut Territory
According to the Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut Territory, COVID-19 booster shots are now available in all Nunavut Territory aged 12 and over who received a second dose at least 6 months ago.
“Booster doses help boost immunity to COVID-19, as recent evidence shows that the effectiveness of the vaccine against COVID-19 decreases over time,” Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news release. Said.
According to this release, Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunization recommends taking booster shots to increase the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“Boosters help protect against serious illness and death, help control infection rates, and enhance protection against more infectious COVID-19 mutants, such as delta mutants,” the release said. ..
Nunavummiut can be booked at the local health center to get booster shots. In Iqaluit, boosters are available at Iqaluit Public Health.
According to the Nunavut Territory Government website, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 674 cases since the pandemic began. Of these, 670 recovered and four died.
Wearing a mask remains mandatory throughout the region.
Measures to make boosters available will follow similar measures taken at NWT from October 28th, when booster shots will be available to all people over the age of 18. Starting November 1st, Yukon will make booster shots available to residents over the age of 50 in three communities. Within 6 weeks it will be available to that age group in other communities in the area.
