Influenza cases are currently rare, but experts believe they could increase soon.
- Although last year’s flu season was historically sluggish, some experts fear that other respiratory viruses, such as RSV, could cause the flu to recur as it did this year.
- There are cases of influenza, but activity usually does not recover until late November.
- New Mexico and the District of Columbia have reported moderate influenza activity.
As pandemic restrictions are relaxed and society continues to be open, many infectious disease professionals are turning to influenza.
Although last year’s flu season was historically sluggish, some experts say the flu can recur like other respiratory viruses such as this year’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). I’m afraid of that.
So far, influenza activity has remained low nationwide. But that’s equivalent to how the flu season behaves at this point in the year before the pandemic.
“It’s still in its infancy. What you see there is what we usually see — just a few flu activities scattered around.” Dr. William Schaffner, A professor of infectious diseases and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told Healthline.
Currently, New Mexico and the District of Columbia report moderate influenza activity, and all other states report low or minimal influenza activity.
Dr. Marie Louise LaundryThe director of the Institute for Clinical Virology and a professor at Yale Medical School says that her institute in Connecticut has already seen some positive tests for influenza-most of which occurred in pediatric patients.
“The few influenza strains sent to the laboratory are the traditional influenza strains in the vaccine (both influenza A and influenza B),” Schaffner said.
At this time, no abnormal strain has been confirmed.
It is impossible to accurately predict how this year’s flu season will decline.
“Currently, behaviors are changing around the world and more is being resumed, so the flu can recur, but it’s difficult to predict exactly when and what will happen,” he said. increase. Dr. Ellen Foxman, Associate Professor, Immunobiologist, Yale University School of Medicine.
Southern Hemisphere just experienced Another mild flu season.. No new fraudulent influenza strains were detected during the April-September flu season.
Influenza activity in the Southern Hemisphere usually tells us what the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere will be, but due to differences in COVID-related safety protocols, this may not be the case this year.
Many parts of the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia, remained compliant with rigorous interventions such as masking and physical distance throughout the flu season.
However, in the north, many of these precautions have been mitigated in certain areas.
“Relaxing these restrictions can increase the flu,” Laundry said.
Influenza activity is currently low, which is what health professionals usually expect to see during this time.
“Overall, October and early November are still pretty quiet with the flu, but as the days of November progress, the flu activity increases a bit,” Schaffner said.
Schaffner says healthcare providers had to make more efforts to promote influenza vaccination this year.
People are tired of vaccines and many are tired of hearing about respiratory viruses.
“It’s as if we had to reintroduce the flu to everyone this year and remind them that there is a different flu vaccine than COVID. [vaccination]”Shaffner said.
If the flu recurs, which many health professionals expect to occur to some extent
“Now is the time for everyone to be vaccinated against the flu to protect themselves from the flu for the coming winter season,” Foxman said.
Currently, influenza activity is low nationwide, but influenza experts expect it at this time of the year.
Another mild flu season has been seen in the Southern Hemisphere, but flu can recur in the Northern Hemisphere, where COVID-related precautions such as masking and distance have been phased out.
Influenza experts expect more flu activity this year, especially as the weather gets colder and goes indoors, but it’s not yet known when it will occur.
