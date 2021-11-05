Health
Four hidden signs of dementia to watch out for your loved ones
Age-related changes can occur in all of us, but it’s important to know when these will be a little more serious.
Dementia affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65.
Memory loss and confusion are important signs of dementia, but they can also be confused with common aging.
There are different types of dementia and you Can prevent the most common types,Alzheimer’s disease.
But a healthy lifestyle can help, says the NHS.
Experts say there are more subtle signs that need to be addressed when it comes to dementia.
Here are four less common signs that you should be aware of.
1. Eye condition and deafness
A study conducted this year found that people suffering from certain eye conditions are at increased risk of dementia.
Experts conducting a UK Biobank study say that people with age-related macular degeneration are 25% more likely to suffer from dementia.
We also found that people with cataracts had an 11% higher risk of dementia and people with diabetes-related eye diseases had a 61% higher risk of illness.
Another study by Oxford University experts found that people who struggle to go to noisy restaurants and listen to their friends are also at increased risk of dementia.
Katie Puckering, Information Services Manager Alzheimer’s Disease Research UK He said there are two reasons for the link.
“First, deafness may be associated with cellular changes in the brain, but second, social isolation has long been known as a risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. That’s what she said. Telegraph..
2. Change in humor
The inability to understand hilarious jokes and changes in humor can be a sign of early warning of dementia.
According to a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry in 2017, people with early-onset dementia don’t find other people’s jokes interesting.
A 2009 report based on MRI scans found that people with dementia had a hard time understanding the irony.
3. Periodontal disease
A 2019 study of the Journal of Periodontology showed that gingival disease is a risk of dementia.
Studies over and over again show that people who choose a healthy life are less likely to get sick, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t diagnosed.
The association with periodontal disease is generally associated with poor health, and several conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and alcoholism are all common in people with dementia. ..
4. Withdrawal from family and friends
From time to time, friends and family may find that you are pulling away from them before you do so.
Packering said it was common to feel isolated in middle age.
If she finds that you are always more confrontational than usual, or that you regularly snap to your family, menopause, mood disorders such as depression, thyroid conditions, and even vitamins It is advisable to consult a doctor to rule out other conditions, including deficiency.
Currently there is no cure for this disease, Some treatments help boost these chemical messages, And a ward with some symptoms.
However, it is ultimately a progressive disease, meaning that more symptoms appear and worsen over time.
Early signs of illness may be subtle, but there are other important signs to watch out for.
As the disease progresses, a person becomes:
- Lose common items such as keys and glasses around the house
- They are having a hard time finding the word they are looking for in a conversation
- Forget about recent conversations and events
- Get lost in a familiar place or during a familiar journey
- Forget important anniversaries, birthdays, appointments
Memory problems are the most common, but there are other signs that you may be suffering from dementia.
They include:
- Speech Issues – You may find it difficult or frequent to follow a conversation
- Problems with distance determination, stair navigation, and car parking
- Difficulty in decision making and problem solving
- Lose date or date
Other signs to watch out for include people who are depressed, frustrated, withdrawn, or indifferent to previously enjoyed activities.
This story was originally Appeared in the sun I duplicated it here with permission.
..
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/05/the-four-hidden-signs-of-dementia-to-look-out-for-in-your-loved-ones/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]