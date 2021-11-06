Brand new images show lung damage from COVID-19 at the cellular level

COVID-19 has many symptoms, but one of the most characteristic of all is a new, often dry, continuous cough. that is( Others) A respiratory disease that affects every corner of the airways, from the sinuses to the lungs.

Now we Can be seen Explain exactly how it affects our lungs in amazing detail. Using an innovative new technique known as hierarchical phase-difference tomography (HiP-CT), researchers have been able to scan many human organs. One of them was the lungs of an organ donor who died of COVID-19. The result is a more accurate image than a hospital CT scan, revealing the true damage caused by the virus at the cellular level.

“Shortly after the global epidemic began, Covid-19 was shown to be a systemic vascular disease using histopathological (optical tissue imaging) and molecular methods.” explanation Maximilian Ackerman using this technology in clinical settings. “But these techniques did not adequately address changes in small blood vessels throughout the lungs and the degree of coagulation.”

To create the image, researchers had to look outside the traditional hospital setting. HiP-CT technology relies on a real particle accelerator instead. The European Synchrotron Research Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble, France, has tackled this challenge. After a recent (and well-named) very good source upgrade (ESRF-EBS), the synchrotron emits the brightest X-ray source in the world. – 100 billion times brighter than hospital X-rays.

“The idea of ​​developing this new HiP-CT technology came after the start of the global epidemic by combining several of the technologies used at ESRF to image large fossils,” said ESRF. Chief Scientist Paul Tafforeau said. “”[U]Sensitively singing the new Extremely Brilliant Source on ESRF allows you to see very small blood vessels in a complete human organ in 3D, distinguishing between blood vessels and surrounding tissues in 3D, or observing specific blood vessels. You can do it. cell. “

A 3DHiP-CT image of the COVID-19 lung shows that the airways (blue) and blood vessels (red and yellow) are clogged and distorted. Image: UCL / ESRF 2021

“This is a real breakthrough, as human organs have low contrast and are very difficult to image in detail with currently available technologies,” added Tafol. “ESRF-EBS makes it possible to see the human body like never before by deciphering fossil secrets.”

In addition to the lungs devastated by COVID-19, researchers scanned the brain, lungs, heart, two kidneys, and spleen. All of these are set to appear online in a new resource called Human Organ Atlas. Backed by Chan Zuckerberg’s initiative, Atlas will also feature biopsies of control lungs and COVID-19 lungs, making them available to both medical professionals and the general public.

Kidneys scanned using HiP-CT imaging. Image: UCL / ESRF 2021

“Atlas straddles a scale that has not been fully investigated in understanding the anatomy of the human body, which is the centimeter to micron scale of intact organs,” said project leader Peterley. increase. So far, he explained that clinical techniques such as CT and MRI scans can be broken down to just under a millimeter. If you need more details, you should use an electron microscope or its traditional equivalent. Both “can elucidate the structure with submicron accuracy,” Lee explained. “But only with a small biopsy of the tissue from the organ.”

“HiP-CT bridges these scales in 3D and images the entire organ, providing new insights into biological composition,” Lee said.

HiP-CT technology allows researchers to image organs to the cellular level, bridging scales that previously required a variety of technologies. Image: UCL / ESRF 2021

However, the benefits of this project are not limited to the organ atlas. Researchers believe that this bridge of scale in imaging can open up many insights into diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Ultimately, we hope to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to combine HiP-CT scans with clinical CT and MRI imaging to enable faster and more accurate diagnostics from these traditional scans. increase.

“This ability to see organs across scales is truly revolutionary for medical imaging,” said mechanical engineer Claire Walsh. “Only when we start linking HiP-CT images to clinical images via AI technology will we be able to verify the ambiguous results of clinical images very accurately.”

“This is also a very exciting technique for understanding the anatomy of the human body,” she added. “”[B]Being able to see the structure of small organs in 3D in the correct spatial context is the key to understanding how our body is structured and therefore functions. “