Health
How to get a COVID-19 booster shot in Massachusetts
More than 1.3 million residents of Massachusetts are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Even without boosters, the vaccine continues to provide strong protection against the most severe cases of COVID-19. However, public health professionals are beginning to notice reduced protection from mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, especially in some populations, especially the elderly and people with immunodeficiency. Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots to some people to provide an additional layer of protection.
Currently, all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, are licensed as boosters in the United States. In late october CDC has expanded The group of people it recommends will receive booster shots. Eligibility depends on factors such as age, health, work, and brand of the first vaccine received.
Like the New York Times, there was ongoing debate about the need for boosters. report.. The main question is focused on whether everyone really needs it and the limited amount of data available regarding the effectiveness of COVID boosters. As we saw throughout the pandemic, science is happening in real time, so we still have a lot to learn.
Who needs to get a booster?
If you are 18 years of age or older and have been vaccinated with a single dose of the J & J vaccine, the CDC recommends re-vaccination 2 months after the initial dose. This is because studies have shown that this vaccine is slightly less effective than the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, so adding additional jabs can enhance protection.
Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Vaccine Development Center at the Texas Children’s Hospital, said: Said WBUR Here and now If you were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson for the first time, you should consider another shot as a way to fix the restrictions on the first shot.
The first shot was about 70% protection against symptomatic illness. Another way, according to Hotez, is to improve protection by up to 90%.
“J & J, it’s not really a booster, it’s a kind of auto-fix,” he added. “This was probably always a double dose vaccine. It’s not that protection is weakened, it’s just a good double dose vaccine.”
According to the CDC, people with weakened immunity are also advised to take additional injections to stimulate a stronger response to the vaccine.
For all other recipients of Moderna or Pfizer vaccination, there is no clear data that everyone needs a different dose, but at least some people’s immunity to infection begins to decline in about 6 months. It seems.
Still, Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General Said NPR says there is no extreme urgency around those who receive booster shots.
“People feel that if you qualify for Pfizer or Modana, you need to get a shot right away at 6 months today, and if you get J & J at 2 months, you need to get a shot right away. I don’t want it, but it’s not a bad idea to bring it as close as possible. “
Below is some information to help you consider if you need to get a booster.
The target audience is as follows.
NPR I created a quiz Helps determine if you are eligible for a booster shot. Answer the questions to find out what the CDC advises on your personal situation.
Which shot should I take?
The CDC states that it “allows” shot mixing and matching. This means that you can get a booster brand that is different from the original vaccine. For example, if you receive the first two shots of Pfizer, it’s okay to get a Moderna booster.
Dr. Gabriella Anduger Basquez of Tufts Medical Center said: WBUR Radio Boston The keyword for the CDC announcement was “permission” rather than “recommendation.”
“I think many of us were advocating a little extra space,” she said. “Therefore, we may do a mix match in certain situations where we have no other choice.”
This gives you flexibility in situations like nursing homes where only one type of booster is offered.
This also allows people who experience rare side effects to switch to another vaccine. For example, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is associated with a rare blood coagulation disorder in young women, so a few people can opt for another brand of booster.
Here’s where to get booster shots:
In Massachusetts, you can get booster shots at most clinics and pharmacies.
The state recommends that you first check in with your GP to book your vaccine.
Or you can check out vaxfinder.mass.gov Shows a list of shot locations, such as pharmacies. If you do not have access to the internet, please call the COVID-19 Booster Resource Line (2-1-1) in Massachusetts. Staff are available Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm.Weekends from 9am to 2pm
Getting a booster shot may be a little easier than getting your first vaccine last spring. More recently, most pharmacies in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Lowell, and Brockton have shown free slots within a week on their state websites.
Some things to remember:
- Before you get a booster, be sure to actually wait 6 or 2 months, depending on the vaccine you originally received. Experts say that if you get a booster too early, you can minimize its benefits.
- Booster shots are free and do not require ID or health insurance. However, if you have insurance, your provider may request that information.
- Your doctor or clinic will not ask for your bank information or social security number.
- The CDC says it’s okay to get a flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 booster.
- Experts still don’t know if this will be the last booster shot or an annual vaccination effort. Researchers are still studying how long the protection will last.
- If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s never too late to get your first shot. In fact, health professionals continue to emphasize the importance of vaccinating people who have not yet been vaccinated. If you would like to take your first shot in Massachusetts, please visit: vaxfinder.mass.govPlease call 2-1-1 or consult your doctor to make an appointment.
With additional reports via Associated Press
