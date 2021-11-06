Kent County’s controversial mask obligations at school will be lifted after vacation

Grand Rapids, Michigan-When students and staff return to school after vacation, health authorities in Kent County will no longer be required to wear masks in preschool to sixth grade buildings.

Kent County Health Department officials say County mask obligation in PreK-6 school building to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Most districts will be lifted on January 3, the day they return after winter vacation. However, each school district has the authority to implement its own masking requirements.

When Kent County Health Officer Adam London issued a county-wide school mask mandate on August 20, he lifted the order 60 days after vaccination was approved, and children from preschool to sixth grade Has established a provision to make it available to.

On Thursday, November 4, the County Health Department began vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 with final federal approval of shots of that age group earlier this week.

Related: Kent County to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11

“The Pfizer vaccine is now available to children aged 5 to 11 years and was particularly impressed with the prevention of nearly 91% of the disease, which London MLive / The on Friday, November 5th. I told Grand Rapids Press.

“I think this is the first time in a while. This is a great pleasure for all of us to be able to vaccinate this large population that has been heavily affected by COVID. Past 1 A year and a half. “

Health Department estimates that approximately 61,000 residents of Kent County have children between the ages of 5 and 11.

London said there would be enough time and available vaccines for those who want to immunize their children against COVID-19 before returning to class after winter vacation. People can schedule vaccination appointments in the health department by calling 616-632-7200, but they can also contact local pharmacies and health care providers.

This week, the health department issued about 2,400 small doses of Pfizer vaccine for children. On Thursday, the department vaccinated 13 new age groups and at least 15 on Friday. London said it hopes to get more vaccines in the coming weeks.

London’s Maskman Date at School is Controversial, And that’s what he called “last resort.”

“Whenever such an order is needed, it’s a shame. It’s always a last resort,” London said. “So we’ll have access to the vaccine for those children’s families, and I’m happy that it’s no longer in place. I’m happy in that sense. I like the fact that I had to order in the first place. No. I think the order was very effective. “

Related: According to Kent County health officials, mask obligations can prevent avoidable harm and the possibility of schoolchildren’s death.

In London, data from state and federal health authorities, as well as the University of Michigan, show that the community implementing mask policies at schools has significantly reduced the volume of new COVID-19 cases and the burden on the hospital system. Said showing.

Masking is effective, but there is a better tool to protect the community from COVID-19, which is vaccination.

To that end, London said he believed that his undergraduate school would not have another mask obligation.

“I think this is the last task we have to do for the school. However, many of these variables are out of my control, so you need to be very careful when making predictions. I think there is, “says London. “The Kent County Health Department and I will monitor the data, observe what is happening in the community, and do everything we can to protect as many people as possible from the public. We will continue to do what we are doing. Health threats.

“We hope we can do that by making public education, recommendations, vaccines available in the community, and so on. We hope that will end our role in the future.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all students and staff from kindergarten to high school in areas at high risk of COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status.

According to London, the Kent County Health Department recommends that schools follow the guidance if mask obligations are lifted. However, the decision to implement a masking policy is ultimately left to the individual school district and private and parochial schools.

“I don’t want people to think we’re going to stop talking about masks, because we’ve seen pretty good evidence that masks reduce the risk of infection at school a bit, just like cutting it in half. But it won’t be an order, “he said. “It would be recommended. It would be part of the information we share.”

London needs more information about how many new age groups will be vaccinated, with about one-third and even one-third of the motivated population on the fence. He said he predicted that he would be able to follow the general vaccination trend of being there. Or time and the last third are reluctant or resistant to vaccination.

read more:

Michigan Snow Belt: Why They Are

Broken Machine, Lost Tapes: EPA Discovers Benton Harbor’s Aquatic Plants In Confusion

Michigan House passes legislation to protect and encourage reports of sexual abuse