Health
Kent County’s controversial mask obligations at school will be lifted after vacation
Grand Rapids, Michigan-When students and staff return to school after vacation, health authorities in Kent County will no longer be required to wear masks in preschool to sixth grade buildings.
Kent County Health Department officials say County mask obligation in PreK-6 school building to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Most districts will be lifted on January 3, the day they return after winter vacation. However, each school district has the authority to implement its own masking requirements.
When Kent County Health Officer Adam London issued a county-wide school mask mandate on August 20, he lifted the order 60 days after vaccination was approved, and children from preschool to sixth grade Has established a provision to make it available to.
On Thursday, November 4, the County Health Department began vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 with final federal approval of shots of that age group earlier this week.
Related: Kent County to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11
“The Pfizer vaccine is now available to children aged 5 to 11 years and was particularly impressed with the prevention of nearly 91% of the disease, which London MLive / The on Friday, November 5th. I told Grand Rapids Press.
“I think this is the first time in a while. This is a great pleasure for all of us to be able to vaccinate this large population that has been heavily affected by COVID. Past 1 A year and a half. “
Health Department estimates that approximately 61,000 residents of Kent County have children between the ages of 5 and 11.
London said there would be enough time and available vaccines for those who want to immunize their children against COVID-19 before returning to class after winter vacation. People can schedule vaccination appointments in the health department by calling 616-632-7200, but they can also contact local pharmacies and health care providers.
This week, the health department issued about 2,400 small doses of Pfizer vaccine for children. On Thursday, the department vaccinated 13 new age groups and at least 15 on Friday. London said it hopes to get more vaccines in the coming weeks.
London’s Maskman Date at School is Controversial, And that’s what he called “last resort.”
“Whenever such an order is needed, it’s a shame. It’s always a last resort,” London said. “So we’ll have access to the vaccine for those children’s families, and I’m happy that it’s no longer in place. I’m happy in that sense. I like the fact that I had to order in the first place. No. I think the order was very effective. “
Related: According to Kent County health officials, mask obligations can prevent avoidable harm and the possibility of schoolchildren’s death.
In London, data from state and federal health authorities, as well as the University of Michigan, show that the community implementing mask policies at schools has significantly reduced the volume of new COVID-19 cases and the burden on the hospital system. Said showing.
Masking is effective, but there is a better tool to protect the community from COVID-19, which is vaccination.
To that end, London said he believed that his undergraduate school would not have another mask obligation.
“I think this is the last task we have to do for the school. However, many of these variables are out of my control, so you need to be very careful when making predictions. I think there is, “says London. “The Kent County Health Department and I will monitor the data, observe what is happening in the community, and do everything we can to protect as many people as possible from the public. We will continue to do what we are doing. Health threats.
“We hope we can do that by making public education, recommendations, vaccines available in the community, and so on. We hope that will end our role in the future.”
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all students and staff from kindergarten to high school in areas at high risk of COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status.
According to London, the Kent County Health Department recommends that schools follow the guidance if mask obligations are lifted. However, the decision to implement a masking policy is ultimately left to the individual school district and private and parochial schools.
“I don’t want people to think we’re going to stop talking about masks, because we’ve seen pretty good evidence that masks reduce the risk of infection at school a bit, just like cutting it in half. But it won’t be an order, “he said. “It would be recommended. It would be part of the information we share.”
London needs more information about how many new age groups will be vaccinated, with about one-third and even one-third of the motivated population on the fence. He said he predicted that he would be able to follow the general vaccination trend of being there. Or time and the last third are reluctant or resistant to vaccination.
read more:
Michigan Snow Belt: Why They Are
Broken Machine, Lost Tapes: EPA Discovers Benton Harbor’s Aquatic Plants In Confusion
Michigan House passes legislation to protect and encourage reports of sexual abuse
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/11/kent-countys-controversial-mask-mandate-in-schools-will-lift-after-holiday-break.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]