The COVID Vaccine Clinic pops up in child-friendly locations such as zoos and museums – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4)– As more children in Colorado get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are making it easier for parents to find a vaccine clinic. The latest initiative by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has created clinics in child-friendly locations such as zoos and museums.

read more: Denver Art Week begins with research showing how much damage was done in the early days of the pandemic.

CDPHE has released a list of upcoming vaccine clinics including Pueblo Zoo, Denver Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and WOW. Lafayette Children’s Museum, Denver Children’s Museum, and several libraries and popular outdoor venues.

This latest effort is to ensure that busy parents do not have to make significant adjustments to their children’s schedules to get vaccinated.

read more: CU Boulder students march in protest after two reports of fraternity sexual assault

“It was great to see the youngest Coloradoan protected from the virus and know that it was so close to the end of the pandemic,” Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. increase. “As the father of two children to be vaccinated tomorrow, I know the relief and joy that other parents felt today. I would like to thank all the children who have stepped up to help Colorado. “

Other news: Colorado COVID: Mental Health for Teens Suffering During a Pandemic

Several clinics are also planned at the Colorado Children’s Hospital location in the state. Those who want to get vaccinated can go to these clinics even if they are not patients in a children’s hospital. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and does not require insurance.