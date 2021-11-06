Serious consequences of false information on social media vaccines





There he read about the high survival rates of those who had Covid-19 and saw those who questioned whether masks were effective. Mr Sells said he and his friends did not consider the response to the pandemic to be particularly urgent. And based on posts he saw on social media, Selles decided he didn’t need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“That attitude is why I left me completely unprepared for Covid,” he said.

In late July, retired pilot Sels flew from Georgia, where he lives, to attend an air show in Wisconsin.

“The last post before I disappeared was that event, and I posted, I’m 500,000 and have almost no single mask, and it smells like freedom “Sells said.

Three days after the show, Selles had a fever and was very tired. His fever broke after a few days, but his fatigue did not go away. He hoped that increasing his vitamin intake and resting would bring him some relief. It wasn’t. After a television visit with a doctor, Selles was tested and found to be positive for Covid-19. He then talked to a friend who suggested going to the hospital for breathing therapy. Selles was unaware of how serious his situation was. At the hospital, he told him that his doctor didn’t know if they could help him, but they said they were going to do everything they could. “They put on an oxygen mask and tightened it. They started putting on me a heart monitor and then asked me if I wanted to revive. And I was completely shocked. “I will.” False alarm “Urgent threat” Public health experts have long been worried that false information may not be ready to keep some parts of the United States safe and healthy in the face of Covid-19 and other potential health problems. I’ve been doing it. Dr. Bibek Mercy, Chief Surgeon, gives incorrect information “Urgent threat.” “False health information is a serious threat to public health, which can cause confusion, instill distrust, harm people’s health and undermine public health efforts,” Mercy said in July. Published an advisory report. With the Covid-19 vaccine recently available to children aged 5 to 11, Mercy is worried about the impact of false information on vaccine intake in that age group. “We need to prevent that misinformation,” Mercy said in an interview with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, at the Citizen by CNN event on Thursday. “I want my parents to know that their question is important,” Mercy said. “But it’s important to access reliable sources such as doctors, children’s hospitals, community health departments, and CDCs to get answers.” However, vaccine hesitation exists not only among parents of infants, but across age groups. NS Kaiser Family Foundation A poll released in September found that rising numbers of cases of Covid-19, hospitalization, and concerns about death from the Delta variant have helped boost recent vaccinations. Still, according to the CDC, only about 78% of the US population over the age of 12 has received at least one Covid-19 vaccination. Based on what Selles saw online, he didn’t expect Covid-19 to hospitalize him and barely breathe. “Social media is full of this information to address your agenda. The algorithm sends you exactly what you want to hear,” he said. “And I was full of this information.” In recent weeks, social media giant Facebook has been in the limelight for its role in enabling the dissemination of false information. Despite the public declaration that the company is prioritizing resources to address false information on the platform Facebook internal documentation Another way of saying it was offered to Congress. “We don’t know about its scale [Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy] An internal research report posted on Facebook’s internal site in February 2021, a year after the pandemic, said “there is a problem with comments.” “The report pointed out. Vaccinated and lose friends In the hospital, Selles was treated with oxygen and antiviral remdecibir, steroids and anticoagulants. Eighteen hours after he was admitted to the hospital, sales began to stabilize. He spent the next 16 days in the hospital, most of it in the ICU. Sell’s had no prerequisites to make him more vulnerable to Covid-19, but his age increased his risk of serious illness. Dr. Irvind Ponnambalam, Physician and Pulmonologist at Piemon Fayette Hospital in the suburbs of Atlanta, said: “It can be very random depending on the patient population, and it is often very difficult to determine how someone behaves.” Selles still goes to physiotherapy to regain his strength and stamina. Even with a little effort, he is still exhausted. But what’s most frustrating to him is that this could be prevented. Sells said he plans to get the Covid-19 vaccine next week after seeing a doctor. “I don’t want anyone to experience what I’ve experienced,” Sels said. “We really need the world to know the truth and consequences of not being vaccinated.” Sells said he had already lost a friend in his recent vaccination advocacy, but it’s worth it. “They don’t know what I know now,” he said. “We need to disseminate information so that we can regain the hospital and reduce mortality.”

