What are the first symptoms of COVID-19? – NBC Chicago





When considering whether to be tested for COVID-19, people asked: What are the first symptoms of the onset of the virus? According to John’s Hopkins medicine, COVID manifests itself in a myriad of forms in humans, but the most common early symptoms reported include fatigue, headache, sore throat, fever, and loss of taste. “COVID-19 can cause mild symptoms at first, but in the next 5-7 days it gets even more severe, worsening coughing and shortness of breath,” Johns Hopkins said on the website. “Some people develop pneumonia With COVID-19. ” According to experts, COVID symptoms such as fever, malaise, and breathing problems can last days to weeks after the first onset of the virus. While the majority of COVID cases that cause serious illness are associated with unvaccinated people, the increasing number of cases caused by the rapidly spreading delta mutation raises concerns among vaccinated people. Health officials claim that no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing infection, but that the COVID-19 vaccine has been successful in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. A report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last month found that unvaccinated individuals were 10 times more likely to die or be hospitalized for COVID-19, even with increased presence of delta variants. .. Researchers examined the rate of severe COVID outcomes among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals during periods of Delta’s weekly prevalence of cases ranging from less than 1% to 90%. In that time frame, fully vaccinated people accounted for 9% of deaths from the new COVID and 8% of new hospitalizations. “The findings were consistent with a potential reduction in vaccine protection against confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and continued strong protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths,” the CDC study said. According to the University of Iowa Healthcare, infections in unvaccinated individuals are severe, with typical COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, malaise, headache, cough, shortness of breath, and even low blood oxygen levels. There is a possibility. Viral levels can be as high in breakthrough cases as unvaccinated people, even if the vaccinated person is less ill. Higher levels also last longer than were seen in previous strains. This means that infected people are more likely to be infected for a longer period of time, researchers said. Studies have shown that people with breakthrough delta cases carry large amounts of the virus to the nose and throat and can be transmitted with or without symptoms, according to Yale medicine. “Mild symptoms such as congestion and runny nose are common in people who have been vaccinated against Delta infections, but those who have not been vaccinated are more likely to experience severe symptoms.” Said Dr. Claudia Corwin, an occupational medicine expert in healthcare at the University of Iowa. “Many vaccinated people are unaware of COVID infections because they speculate that they have seasonal allergies or common colds.” But is there a way to tell the difference? “I didn’t even try. If you have any symptoms, whether vaccinated or not, I recommend testing,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu of the Hartford Healthcare System in Connecticut. increase.”

