Child vaccination begins in St. Louis County after shipping delays





NS. Lewis County, Missouri — Delayed shipments of vaccines have forced health officials in St. Louis County to postpone their child-sized vaccination plans scheduled for Monday. But if your kids have a Saturday appointment at John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, it’s time they roll up their sleeves. Please make sure you have a reservation before you go. CareST Lhealth in North Whittier, St. Louis welcomes bookings and carry-on. Andwele Jolly was there on Friday to protect his children Preston (8 years old) and Sheridan (5 years old) from the virus. Related: Where children can get the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis County Jolly said: “I think it’s important to get vaccinated so that they can stay healthy. More importantly, it’s the quickest way to get over this pandemic and reach the other side of the community. I think it’s important for everyone to be vaccinated. “ Health officials say 84,000 children are eligible in St. Louis County. Christopher Avenue, director of the St. Louis County Public Health Communications Office, said: There is not enough supply. “ Hashem Ali (5 years old) and his sister Zayna (8 years old) were enthusiastic about receiving the COVID vaccine. They were at the Mercy Clinic in Chesterfield. Hashem said: not bad. “ “It was good,” she said. “It didn’t hurt so much.” The Mercy Pediatric Clinics in Chesterfield and Kirkwood are booked on Fridays and Saturdays, but parents like Hashem and Zaina’s mother, Duha Als Baidi, can sign up online. Al Zubaidi said, “I want to protect them. I want to protect them from COVID. If they stay healthy, everyone around them can stay healthy.” more: St. Louis County delays the start of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 years after supply delays County health officials wanted to provide more vaccinations from Monday, but their plans were postponed due to delayed shipments of doses. Those officials will publicly announce when they receive more vaccines. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

