Marshfield Clinic currently offers COVID-19 vaccine for children | Coronavirus





Marshfield, Wisconsin (WAOW)-Marshfield Clinic is currently providing the COVID-19 vaccine to children up to the age of five. On Friday morning, a child in the area, Zachio Collier, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and his parents said the vaccine would give them peace. “I feel much more relaxed in that I know he’s a little safer to get this vaccine,” said Dr. Asya O’Collier, Zachi’s mother. Some parents have expressed concern about vaccines for their children, but Dr. O’Collier said she trusts the vaccine. “I see it like all the other pediatric vaccines we do on a daily basis to protect our children. This is another thing that helps keep our children safe. It’s a vaccine, “said Dr. Okorie. Another doctor at Marshfield Clinic emphasized the importance of vaccination of children. “The important thing for me is that children shouldn’t die from illnesses that could have been prevented by simply firing,” said Dr. Thomas Boyce. Dr. Boyce said the long-term effects of the vaccine are unknown. “I don’t know the long-term effects of this vaccine or other vaccines. The activity of the vaccine is generally so short that the immune system takes over. I’m not sure about the long-term effects of the vaccine,” he said. Said. One of the biggest differences between vaccines for children and adults is the dose. Children receive one-third of the dose that adults receive. However, the child still needs two shots and will be eligible for booster if they meet the criteria. “In this case, the risk of not doing something to not vaccinate a child is much higher than the risk of not vaccinating a child,” said Dr. Boyce. Dr. O’Collier said vaccines are the first step towards safety, although there are still precautions to be taken. “I wear a mask and take the necessary precautions to reduce social distance, but he feels more protected than he is now,” she said. Due to the unpredictability of the virus, Dr. Boyce said it is best to vaccinate your child early rather than later. You can find more information about signing up for a vaccine for your child at the Marshfield Clinic here..

