Those eligible for the Covid Booster will be invited in the UK a month ago | Vaccines and Immunization

Booster Jab will be available for reservations for those who need it a month earlier than expected. England, The government has announced to speed up the program.

Those eligible for top-up vaccination will receive an invitation to book 5 months after the second vaccination, instead of 6 months, after a system change allows them to pre-book boosters.

According to statistics from the Office for National Statistics, the prevalence of coronavirus infections in the UK is stable at the highest level of the year, about 1 in 50 in the week leading up to October 30. After the infection rate rose for 5 weeks, the prevalence remained unchanged from the previous week.

According to ONS, the infection rate of middle and high school students decreased in one week, from 9.1% in the previous week to 7.5%.

Other proposals for slowing Covid adoption include England’s R number dropping between 0.9 and 1.1, down from its previous estimate of 1.1 to 1.3.